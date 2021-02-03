Whitefield
Buy Now

Whitefield Academy's Eric Little will run the ball for Harvard University next fall.

 File

Twenty-seven more Cobb County football players made their decisions official as to where they will be suiting up in college during Wednesday's National Signing Day.

That is in addition to the 16 players who signed during the early signing period in December. 

Leading the way was Campbell's Christian Hughes, who will be attending the the United States Air Force Academy. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive back earned a two-star rating from Rivals and finished the season with 62 tackles for the Spartans. 

Other Division I signees included Allatoona defensive lineman James Watts, who helped anchor unit that allowed only seven points per game during the 2020 season. Whitefield Academy running back Eric Little turned a 1,026 yard and nine touchdown season into a chance to play for Harvard in the Ivy League, and Sprayberry offensive lineman David Evbomenya will get to block for runners in the Patriot League at Fordham.

With the NCAA offering current players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, it made recruiting extra difficult for the Class of 2021. It allowed programs to get quality players who almost assuredly would have gotten Division I scholarships in any normal year as preferred walk-ons.

That was the case with Harrison athlete AkBar Shabazz who will get a shot to make the team at Pittsburgh in the ACC. The Hoyas Dae Hood, a linebacker/rush end will get the same opportunity at Central Florida.

Taking full advantage of gaining quality local prospects was Cobb County's Division I program, Kennesaw State. The Owls brought in four members of the Class of 2021. 

The incoming freshmen include North Cobb linebacker Jadyn Walker and punter Ben Moran. Harrison linebacker Charles Remy will join the program, as well as North Cobb Christian offensive lineman Ben Hollars. All four players were intricate parts of their high school team's success and will earn an opportunity to make the team and hopefully a chance to earn a scholarship in the future. 

Kennesaw State also added former McEachern linebacker Xavier Reddick to the fold. The transfer from Georgetown University is expected to help the team this spring. In 2019 he was a second team All-Patriot League selection and led the team with 70 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and three sacks.

Cobb County Signees

Allatoona

James Watts, DL, Elon

Campbell

Christian Hughes, LB/DB, Air Force

Harrison

Dae Hood, LB/DE, Central Florida (UCF)

Charles Remy, LB, Kennesaw State

AkBar Shabazz, ATH, Pittsburgh

Cole Simmer, OL, Carleton College

Hillgrove

Andreas Keaton, DB, Western Carolina

Jalen Royals, DB, Georgia Military College

Kennesaw Mountain

Hudson Freise, LB, Birmingham Southern

McEachern

Omar Sims, DL, Jacksonville State

Jaylen Sistrunk, LB, Georgia Knight Prep

Xavier Reddick, LB, Kennesaw State (Georgetown)

North Cobb

Ben Moran, K, Kennesaw State

Jaydn Walker, LB, Kennesaw State

North Cobb Christian

Ben Hollars, OL, Kennesaw State

South Cobb

Keenan Carmichael, RB/LB, Georgia Knights Prep Academy

Dondre Frith, TE/LB, Phoenix City Sports Academy

Dimmytrice Gabriel, WR, Georgia Knights Prep Academy

George Walker IV, OL, Delta State University

Sprayberry

Donovan Brod LB, Olivet Nazarene

David Evbomenya OL, Fordham

Christian Mergler DL, Olivet Nazarene

Amaurae Moore OL, West Virginia State

Fatir Muhammad WR, Georgia Military College

Walton

Evan Barnes, LS, Samford

Whitefield Academy

Eric Little, Jr, RB, Harvard

Signees known at press time

Early Signing Day, December 2020

Harrison

Marcus Bleazard, LB, Navy

Peyton Bumpers, OL, Mercer

Christian Lowery K/P, Cincinnati

Marques Owens WR/CB, Bucknell

Bryce Stanfield, DL, Furman

Jay Ziglor, RB/CB, Vanderbilt

Hillgrove

Jason Pierce, P, Chattanooga

(Jacksonville State)

Kell

Corbin LaFrance, QB, Robert Morris

Jaylon Brown, WR, Robert Morris

Eric Wadsworth, OL, Greensboro

Lassiter

Tyler Hallum, DB, Reinhardt

McEachern

Ese Dubre, LB, Stanford

North Cobb

Nasir Howell, DB, North Dakota State

Christian Moss, WR, Virginia Tech

Sprayberry

Josh Bush, WR, Dordt

Walton

Austin Eldred, DB, Lafayette

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.