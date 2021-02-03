Twenty-seven more Cobb County football players made their decisions official as to where they will be suiting up in college during Wednesday's National Signing Day.
That is in addition to the 16 players who signed during the early signing period in December.
Leading the way was Campbell's Christian Hughes, who will be attending the the United States Air Force Academy. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive back earned a two-star rating from Rivals and finished the season with 62 tackles for the Spartans.
Other Division I signees included Allatoona defensive lineman James Watts, who helped anchor unit that allowed only seven points per game during the 2020 season. Whitefield Academy running back Eric Little turned a 1,026 yard and nine touchdown season into a chance to play for Harvard in the Ivy League, and Sprayberry offensive lineman David Evbomenya will get to block for runners in the Patriot League at Fordham.
With the NCAA offering current players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, it made recruiting extra difficult for the Class of 2021. It allowed programs to get quality players who almost assuredly would have gotten Division I scholarships in any normal year as preferred walk-ons.
That was the case with Harrison athlete AkBar Shabazz who will get a shot to make the team at Pittsburgh in the ACC. The Hoyas Dae Hood, a linebacker/rush end will get the same opportunity at Central Florida.
Taking full advantage of gaining quality local prospects was Cobb County's Division I program, Kennesaw State. The Owls brought in four members of the Class of 2021.
The incoming freshmen include North Cobb linebacker Jadyn Walker and punter Ben Moran. Harrison linebacker Charles Remy will join the program, as well as North Cobb Christian offensive lineman Ben Hollars. All four players were intricate parts of their high school team's success and will earn an opportunity to make the team and hopefully a chance to earn a scholarship in the future.
Kennesaw State also added former McEachern linebacker Xavier Reddick to the fold. The transfer from Georgetown University is expected to help the team this spring. In 2019 he was a second team All-Patriot League selection and led the team with 70 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and three sacks.
Cobb County Signees
Allatoona
James Watts, DL, Elon
Campbell
Christian Hughes, LB/DB, Air Force
Harrison
Dae Hood, LB/DE, Central Florida (UCF)
Charles Remy, LB, Kennesaw State
AkBar Shabazz, ATH, Pittsburgh
Cole Simmer, OL, Carleton College
Hillgrove
Andreas Keaton, DB, Western Carolina
Jalen Royals, DB, Georgia Military College
Kennesaw Mountain
Hudson Freise, LB, Birmingham Southern
McEachern
Omar Sims, DL, Jacksonville State
Jaylen Sistrunk, LB, Georgia Knight Prep
Xavier Reddick, LB, Kennesaw State (Georgetown)
North Cobb
Ben Moran, K, Kennesaw State
Jaydn Walker, LB, Kennesaw State
North Cobb Christian
Ben Hollars, OL, Kennesaw State
South Cobb
Keenan Carmichael, RB/LB, Georgia Knights Prep Academy
Dondre Frith, TE/LB, Phoenix City Sports Academy
Dimmytrice Gabriel, WR, Georgia Knights Prep Academy
George Walker IV, OL, Delta State University
Sprayberry
Donovan Brod LB, Olivet Nazarene
David Evbomenya OL, Fordham
Christian Mergler DL, Olivet Nazarene
Amaurae Moore OL, West Virginia State
Fatir Muhammad WR, Georgia Military College
Walton
Evan Barnes, LS, Samford
Whitefield Academy
Eric Little, Jr, RB, Harvard
Signees known at press time
Early Signing Day, December 2020
Harrison
Marcus Bleazard, LB, Navy
Peyton Bumpers, OL, Mercer
Christian Lowery K/P, Cincinnati
Marques Owens WR/CB, Bucknell
Bryce Stanfield, DL, Furman
Jay Ziglor, RB/CB, Vanderbilt
Hillgrove
Jason Pierce, P, Chattanooga
(Jacksonville State)
Kell
Corbin LaFrance, QB, Robert Morris
Jaylon Brown, WR, Robert Morris
Eric Wadsworth, OL, Greensboro
Lassiter
Tyler Hallum, DB, Reinhardt
McEachern
Ese Dubre, LB, Stanford
North Cobb
Nasir Howell, DB, North Dakota State
Christian Moss, WR, Virginia Tech
Sprayberry
Josh Bush, WR, Dordt
Walton
Austin Eldred, DB, Lafayette
