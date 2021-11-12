The Georgia High School Association wasted little time in completing its proposed new regions for the 2022-2024 school years.
One day after the realignment committee heard appeals from schools to either move up or move down in classification, the GHSA released the proposed region locations late Thursday afternoon.
Cobb County, which was almost self-contained in the current region format, could now see its schools spread around the metro-Atlanta area and as far as Rome and Carrollton in a combination of 10 regions across four classifications.
That is, if the current proposed regions remain the same.
Schools have until 2 p.m. Wednesday to notify the GHSA of their intent to potential for a lateral move to a different region. An appeals hearing will be held the following day at the GHSA's office in Thomaston.
The Cobb County schools that could face the biggest changes are Allatoona, South Cobb and Kell.
Over the last two years, the three schools have been part of a nine-school, all-Cobb Region 6AAAAAA, but with current region members Kennesaw Mountain, Wheeler and Osborne moving up to Class AAAAAAA, the region was blown apart.
"We anticipated the all-Cobb region being broken up," Cobb County athletic director Don Baker said. "It was just where they were going to land."
Allatoona is set to be part of the new Region 6AAAAAA, joining five Cherokee County schools -- Creekview, Etowah, River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock -- and Rome. Allatoona's placement in the region came despite it being closer to East Paulding, South Paulding and Paulding County in the proposed Region 5AAAAAA.
While the Buccaneers' teams may have a challenge traveling across the top of the metro area to get to their new region rivals, South Cobb would have to deal with rush hour traffic within the perimeter on a consistent basis.
South Cobb is set to become part of the new Region 4AAAAAA alongside Dunwoody, Lakeside-DeKalb, Marist, North Atlanta, Riverwood and St. Pius X -- all schools within Fulton and DeKalb counties. The schools closest to South Cobb's Austell campus are North Atlanta and Riverwood at 15 and 16 miles away, respectively.
However, with all six schools, South Cobb teams would have to fight afternoon traffic on Interstates 285, 75 and 85 when they have to travel.
At this point, Baker said it was too early to determine whether Allatoona, South Cobb or any Cobb County school would appeal their region designations.
"We're less than 24 hours in," Baker said. "They are assessing their options. They have a week to submit an appeal, but at this point (Friday), I haven't heard from anyone."
The county's remaining Class AAAAAA will be in the same region. Lassiter, Pope and Sprayberry are set to be in the new Region 7AAAAAA with Alpharetta, Blessed Trinity, Johns Creek and Roswell. Also in the region is Innovation Academy, an Alpharetta school that does not compete in athletics.
When the new classifications were announced, Kell was slated for Class AAAAA. Unlike two years ago, when the school successfully petitioned to play up in Class AAAAAA and be in the same region as its county rivals, administrators decided this time to remain in the lower classification.
Kell is now set to be in Region 6AAAAA with Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Greater Atlanta Christian, North Springs and Northview. Now, instead of remaining in east Cobb to face the likes of Lassiter, Pope and Sprayberry, the Longhorns' closest region counterpart will be Centennial, which is 16 miles away in Roswell, and North Springs, 18 miles away in Sandy Springs.
The proposed Class AAAAAAA region alignments were much cleaner for Cobb County.
Campbell and Pebblebrook will remain in Region 2AAAAAAA and will be joined by Osborne, East Coweta, Westlake and Carrollton -- the latter being an inconvenient 50-mile trip for its Cobb County rivals.
McEachern will be reunited with its traditional west Cobb rivals in Region 3AAAAAAA, which will also include Harrison, Hillgrove, Marietta and North Paulding.
In Region 5AAAAAAA, Kennesaw Mountain, North Cobb, Walton and Wheeler will join Cherokee -- the only Class AAAAAAA school left in Cherokee County. Kennesaw Mountain, had appealed to remain in Class AAAAAA, but the appeal was denied.
In Class A, instead of having all five of Cobb's private schools in one region, they have been split into three.
Whitefield Academy is set to remain in Region 2A Private, while Region 6A Private is set to include Mount Bethel Christian and Walker. Region 7A Private would have Mount Paran Christian and North Cobb Christian.
One quirk in Class A Private -- if the current playoff system remains with a 32-team bracket for football, all off the classification's 28 football-playing schools will automatically qualify for postseason play. Half of the regions have just four football teams each, while the other half only have three apiece.
