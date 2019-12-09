Cobb County has the chance to be the kings of Georgia high school football.
This time last week, Allatoona, Harrison and Marietta were the three remaining teams in the state semifinals with all three beating their respective opponents on the road.
Allatoona needed overtime to beat Richmond Hill 17-14 after traveling four hours to Savannah. Harrison dominated Dacula 38-7 and Marietta won a 42-31 high scoring affair at Parkview.
For the first time in history, two Cobb teams will be playing one another for the Class AAAAAA state championship, which means the county is guaranteed at least one champion. The title game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday at Georgia State’s Panther Stadium, the former Turner Field.
If Marietta wins, and the county brings back two trophies, it will be another first, and for at least one year, Cobb will grab the top spot from Gwinnett County and south Georgia. Since the turn of the century, it has been Gwinnett that has been at the top, crowning 20 state champions since the 2000 season.
Marietta’s game against Lowndes is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday at Panther Stadium.
“It’s great for the county, no doubt about it,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “There’s a lot of great football in this area. There were a lot of teams playing on Thanksgiving as well. Getting all these teams going that far shows you what Cobb County football has come to.”
Once the 2019 season is complete, the county will have produced at least three state champions in a six-year span. When Mount Paran Christian won the state title in 2014, it halted a 52-year drought with the 1967 Marietta team being the last to prevail. Allatoona won its first state championship the following year, and if the Buccaneers win Friday, they would be the first Cobb team to own two state titles.
Harrison is back in the finals for the first time since 2000 when it lost to Parkview.
“Just because we don’t have a state champion every year doesn’t mean there is not good football in Cobb County,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “A lot of things have to go right for you to win a state championship, and it takes a little luck, too.
“We’ve also been fortunate when it comes down to injuries.”
Although Harrison has a couple of injuries on defense, the Hoyas have stayed healthy for the most part. With the exception of running back David Roberts who battled turf toe at the beginning of the season, its offense has been void of injuries.
Marietta has also avoided major injuries this year. Last season, injuries did them in when it was missing quarterback Harrison Bailey, and his go-to receiver Ramel Keyton, now playing at Tennessee.
Allatoona also has avoided the injury bug.
Marietta coach Richard Morgan came to Marietta three years ago after leading Oscar Smith (Va.) to two state titles and two runner-up finishes. He said making it to the state championship games comes down to how well his team is performing late in the season.
The Blue Devils have won seven straight games since losing 12-10 to McEachern early in the Region 3AAAAAAA schedule. Their playoff wins over Camden County, defending state champion Milton, Mill Creek and Parkview have all been by double digits.
“For me, the biggest thing is that you have to have your team peaking at the end of the year,” Morgan said. “When the playoffs hit, you have to continue playing that way for the next month. A lot of teams play good in September and don’t have anything left at the end of the year.”
