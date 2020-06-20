There’s no way to conceal the amount of football talent in the city of Kennesaw.
It boasts reigning Class AAAAAA state champion Harrison, a Heisman Trophy finalist in Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and 35 players on Division I rosters as we near the 2020 football season.
Marietta leads the way with 71 players spread between nine high schools. Kennesaw which was third last year, is now even with Powder Springs. Acworth is fourth with 25.
Five of the six high school programs that have players from Kennesaw have players in Division I. Harrison and North Cobb both have 18, which trails only McEachern from Powder Springs for the most on Division I rosters. Allatoona follows with 15, while Mount Paran and Kennesaw Mountain help contribute as well with seven and five players respectively. North Cobb Christian is currently the only one without.
Gary Varner has been the head coach at Allatoona since the high school opened in 2008, and he led the Buccaneers to the Class AAAAA state championship in 2015 and a runner-up finish last season. He said he hasn’t seen much of a difference in the amount of talent in the area over the years, just a difference in what school has the talent at any given time.
“I think it’s like a rotational difference,” Varner said. “North Cobb has had a lot of years where they've had a lot of Division I talent. Mount Paran has had a few years where they had some kids going (Division I). Kennesaw is pretty solid. … Cobb County in general produces a lot of Division I athletes.”
The list of former players from Kennesaw includes Fields, linebacker Chandler Wooten (North Cobb) at Auburn, offensive lineman Brady Scott (Mount Paran) at Florida State. Defensive lineman Royce Francis (Allatoona) will be in the rotation at Wake Forest this season, tight end Ryland Goede (Kennesaw Mountain) will be a redshirt freshman at Georgia, and quarterback Niko Vangarelli (Mount Paran) will begin his freshman year at Princeton.
Caleb Carmean is in his third year as the head coach at Kennesaw Mountain, and played quarterback for the Mustangs in the early 2000s. Carmean agreed with Varner that the talent has always been in the area, but a contributor to the current talent is the growing popularity of private trainers resulting in an increased skill level and additional depth in the area.
“Now, everywhere you turn there's a private trainer or somebody you can go to (that will) fine-tune those skills,” Carmean said. “So that's just an added bonus to what wasn't really around 15 (or) 20 years ago.”
While private trainers appear to be a reason for the increased skill level, it’s not the only reason.
High school athletes are getting involved in the weight room at an earlier age than before, most beginning at some time during middle school. Carmean believes that middle school coaching has significantly improved in Kennesaw since his playing days, and it has resulted in athletes being better prepared when they make the jump to the high school level.
Varner has noticed higher achievements in the classroom in Kennesaw. In some situations, it’s the difference between an athlete having the opportunity to go Division I over another athlete with similar talent.
“It opens the door for a lot more schools for the kids that have high GPAs and good test scores,” Varner said. “So that's a helping hand. The success in Cobb County in general and in Kennesaw in the school district helps the kids get to that next level.”
So what do colleges currently look for? In Varner’s opinion, it has more to do with measurables than anything else.
“Going through the Division I level is based on a lot of metrics,” he said. “Are you big enough? Are you long enough? Are you fast enough to play at that level? That’s mainly what the colleges seem to recruit off of now.”
At Kennesaw Mountain, Carmean puts an emphasis on keeping former athletes involved with the program. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams are forced to resort to virtual meetings to keep in touch with each other. Goede and quarterback Jarrett Guest at Coastal Carolina — both former Mustangs — spoke to incoming freshmen via Zoom earlier this offseason.
As for the future of the city of Kennesaw, Carmean doesn’t see the talent deteriorating anytime soon.
“(Kennesaw) is going to continue to be a hotbed and be the place that people want to try to get to,” Carmean said. “We have kids in every one of our grades that has an opportunity to play (in Division I). I think that just shows the potential of this area.”
