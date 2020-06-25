Cobb County is getting defensive.
With 193 players on Division I rosters this spring, the defensive side of the ball is where the majority of them -- 106 -- can be found.
The top position is defensive back, where Cobb boasts 43 players. Defensive linemen are second with 32, followed by linebackers (28) and punters (3).
The top offensive position is wide receiver with 21, followed by offensive line (19) and quarterbacks (15), while running backs and tight ends each have 12. Kickers and long snappers have three apiece.
Why are there so many defensive backs? McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said defensive backs, many times, are the best and some of the smartest players on the field.
“Not only are they great players, but they’re good athletes,” Stephens said. “Your size, length and all that makes you marketable, but grades more than ever are playing a big important role now.”
McEachern is set to have six defensive backs on Division I rosters this fall, with five for Hillgrove and four apiece for Harrison, North Cobb and Marietta to lead Cobb County.
However, many of the defensive backs did not play just the one position in high school. Many also played on offense at running back or wide receiver.
“We do that so we can have more depth,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said.
Dickmann said just because a player is listed as a defensive back and a receiver or running back does not mean that he will play on the offensive side of the ball much, or at all. In this case, the player likely would not see the field in that capacity unless a starting running back or receiver gets hurt. However, it is nice to have a superior athlete ready to step in if necessary.
First-year Hillgrove coach Byron Slack inherited a roster which had 15 defensive backs in 2019. None of them were listed as another position, but he believes there can be success in doing so.
“If you have a wide receiver that can play defensive back, that’s always a good thing,” Slack said.
When it comes to college recruiting at the position, schools are looking for the whole package. They want the players who are going to excel on the field on Saturdays, but off of the field during the week
Slack said coaches want skills in the classroom. He added that playing defensive back takes discipline and focus, and the coaches are also looking for size and length.
“It’s all about size and length and the ability to cover ground,” Slack said. “It’s a learned deal, and it isn’t always a raw skill.”
