Coastal Carolina may be located near the shores of the Atlantic Ocean and the sands of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but the team's coaches have been spending a lot of their time in Georgia.
Nearly 20 percent of the Chanticleers' roster for the 2022 season is from the Peach State, including six players from Cobb County.
Coastal Carolina boasts the most county players of any team outside Georgia with six -- quarterbacks Jarrett Guest (Kennesaw Mountain) and Bryce Archie (McEachern), running back Nate Hope (east Cobb native), wide receiver Dami’on Thompson (Pebblebrook), defensive lineman Rolan Wooden (Allatoona) and linebacker Tre’ Pinkney (Pebblebrook).
“I think they've been impressed with the way we develop our kids, and as well as the mentality of some of the Cobb County kids that they do get (at Coastal Carolina),” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “Particularly at Pebblebrook, they've been pleased with their preparedness when they get there.
“I think it has a lot to do with Myrtle Beach and with them being in the top 25 the last couple of years. And the way that they've branded their program, I don't think it's hard to recruit to that school, and they made it a point to come to Cobb County.”
As a three-star prospect, Thompson caught 27 receptions for 417 yards and six touchdowns last fall in his senior season at Pebblebrook.
Pinkney, a redshirt junior, had one tackle in limited action for Coastal Carolina last season, after spending two years at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
Archie, a three-star freshman, has a chance to continue competing as a two-sport athlete as he will look to contribute to both the Chanticleers' football team and the baseball team -- the latter of which won the College World Series championship in 2016.
“He wanted an opportunity where he could play both baseball and football, and Coastal was going to give him that opportunity,” McEachern football coach Franklin Stephens said. “He felt good about the coaching staff and the school’s proximity to the beach, but most importantly, the opportunity to compete for quarterback and play baseball.”
Archie threw for 2,521 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 470 yards and seven touchdowns his senior season. He will be competing against a full quarterback room led by incumbent starter Grayson McCall, who threw for 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns last season, to only three interceptions.
Coastal Carolina has spent 20 straight weeks in The Associated Press Top 25 dating back to the 2020 season. Last year, the Chanticleers boasted a 11-2 record and a 6-2 mark in the Sun Belt Conference. The season concluded with the second consecutive bowl game appearance, a 47-41 victory against Northern Illinois in the Cure Bowl.
Hope, who began his high school career at Pope before transferring to Johns Creek, is a redshirt junior who played in two games last season, carrying the ball twice for 15 yards. He was named offensive MVP of the Chanticleers' scout team.
Guest, also a redshirt junior, played in six games, throwing for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Wooden, a redshirt senior, played all 13 games last season, totaling five tackles, and he was named to the President’s List for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average. He has already received his bachelor's degree in exercise and sports science, and he is now pursuing a master's degree in instructional technology.
“They're happy with football in Georgia,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said of the Coastal Carolina staff. “They must be having a lot of luck in the area because they're around a lot, and with their coaches, they either come by the school or they call asking for contact information on any potential prospects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.