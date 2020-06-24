Cobb County has become a hot spot for college football recruiting over the last few years.
With 193 players playing at the Division I level, the county has become a must-stop along the recruiting trail of some prestigious college programs.
The 2020 class of Cobb County talent shines bright as it is set to boast 47 true freshmen on Division I rosters this fall, including the likes of such nationally ranked stars as Marietta tight end Arik Gilbert and Hillgrove defensive lineman Myles Murphy.
There are set to be another 24 redshirt freshmen on rosters, bringing the total freshman class to 71. There are 48 sophomores, 35 juniors and 32 seniors or graduate-student players.
Marietta graduated arguably its most talented class ever in 2020 as it sent 10 players to play Division I football this year. Coach Richard Morgan credited the county for being one of the most talented areas in the country.
“Recruiters don’t come to Georgia without coming to the Cobb County, Marietta area,” Morgan said.
The Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences play a large role in recruiting out of Cobb County. Twelve of this year’s freshman class will be heading to the two conferences.
Three McEachern players -- wide receiver Javon Baker, defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs and defensive lineman Kyle Mann -- are heading to Alabama, while Gilbert and Marietta teammate B.J. Ojulari picked LSU. Blue Devils quarterback Harrison Bailey and defensive back Rashad Torrence selected Tennessee and Florida, respectively.
In the ACC, Murphy is headed to Clemson. Georgia Tech has Allatoona kicker Jude Kelley and McEachern linebacker Zach Williams, Harrison linebacker Ryan Smith went to Duke and Marietta receiver Taji Johnson went to Boston College.
Morgan said while the SEC and ACC are prominent, Cobb County coaches get visits from all over the country. He has seen coaches from the likes of Southern California, Notre Dame and all the Big Ten schools looking for talent. Michigan State leads the non-SEC and ACC schools with three Cobb players on its roster. Ohio State, Kansas, Kansas State and Colorado State each have two.
“These schools will pop in once or twice because, if you’ve got a nationally ranked guy that works hard, they will want to try and pull him out of the South,” Morgan said.
Morgan praised his 2020 class for its hard work. A lot of those players from last fall's state championship team had been playing since early in their high school career and were able to start in more than 50 games along the way.
“A lot of them have been playing since their freshman and sophomore years,” Morgan said. “They became really high-quality football players because of all that experience.”
The success of Cobb County programs over recent years has been another factor that catches the attention of recruiters.
Hillgrove and McEachern have each had successful programs that showcase the talent in the county outside of Marietta. Kenyan Drake, Bradley Chubb and Evan Engram are all NFL talents who came from Hillgrove. McEachern currently has the most active players on Division I rosters with 28.
With Marietta being the defending Class AAAAAA champion, Morgan said the success of the Blue Devils was a large factor in drawing coaches and recruiters to his players.
“When you’re winning state championships and finishing as a top-seven team in the entire country, college coaches know that there will be a quality kid to recruit there,” Morgan said.
Outside of success and talent, county coaches work together to create opportunities for their players. Although they are rivals on the field, they all want what is best for the kids they coach. Recruiters are often asking if they know of any other kids in the area worth looking at.
According to Morgan, Cobb County coaches send recruiters to other schools after a visit.
“It can help the college coach make a decision about the kid. He must be a good player if other coaches are talking about him, too,” Morgan said.
