With nearly 200 players expected to play in Division I football during the 2020 season, Cobb County definitely has enough talent to put a quality team on the field.
The Cobb County All-College team is led by a Heisman Trophy finalist, has three All-Americans and numerous players who are poised to have big breakout seasons this fall.
Cobb in Division I: 2020 Cobb County All-College Team
Offense
QB Justin Fields (Jr.), Harrison
College: Ohio State
Fields lived up to the hype surrounding his move from Georgia to Ohio State by finishing last season with a 67.2% completion percentage, 3,273 yards, 51 total touchdowns and just three interceptions. He earned numerous accolades last season, including first team All-Big Ten and second team All-American, and he was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Fields’ 2019 season put him firmly in the conversation for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
RB Trey Sermon (Gr.), Sprayberry
College: Ohio State
Sermon is another Cobb product who transferred to play for the Buckeyes. In three seasons at Oklahoma he put up 2,076 yards rushing and 391 yards receiving to go along with 25 touchdowns. In 2019 Sermon started four games for the Sooners and played in a total of nine before his season was ended by injury.
RB Quay Holmes (RJr.), McEachern
College: East Tennessee State
Holmes made second team All-SoCon in 2019 after putting up 1,143 yards and seven scores on the ground. He set the ETSU single-game rushing record with a 255-yard game against Mercer. With two years of eligibility remaining, he ranks ninth in career rushing yards at the school with 2,071.
WR Raleigh Webb (Sr.), Allatoona
College: The Citadel
Webb followed a 385-yard receiving season in 2018 with 30 receptions for 617 yards and 10 scores in 2019.
WR Dominick Blaylock (So.), Walton
College: Georgia
Blaylock started three games and played in 12 as a true freshman. He caught 18 balls for 310 yards and five touchdowns before tearing an ACL.
Flex Keyon Brooks (So.), Kennesaw Mountain
College: Vanderbilt
Brooks ran for 252 yards, and added 64 receiving yards and a touchdown as Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s primary backup. Vaughn departed for the NFL Draft during the offseason, leaving Brooks in position to earn the starting role in 2020.
TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (Jr.), Hillgrove
College: Maryland
Okonkwo made three starts in 2019 and finished second on the team in receptions with 19, which he took for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
LT Jake Wray (Fr.), Marietta
College: Colorado
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Wray played left tackle for Marietta last season, helping the Blue Devils win a state championship. ESPN rated Wray as a four-star prospect.
LG Brady Scott (RJr.), Mount Paran
College: Florida State
Scott has seen action in 23 games over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound lineman has nine starts at left guard, six at right tackle and one at left tackle.
C Isaac Weaver (Sr.), Lassiter
College: Old Dominion
Weaver started in 26 games at left tackle before moving to center during the 2019 season, The 6-foot-6, 296-pound ironman started nine games at his new position, and has missed just one game in the past three seasons.
RG John Thomas (So.), Hillgrove
College: Mercer
The 6-foot-3, 291-pound Thomas started six of the 11 games he played in during his freshman season.
RT Hunter Nourzad (Jr.), Walker
College: Cornell
Nourzad, a 6-foot-4, 313-pound right tackle, started 10 games and was named second team All-Ivy League in 2019.
Defense
DE Royce Francis (So.), Allatoona
College: Wake Forest
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Francis played in 12 games, was on the field for 167 snaps and finished with 12 tackles with 1.5 for loss.
DT Julian Rochester (Sr.), McEachern
College: Georgia
Rochester played in 46 games over the past four seasons, including four in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound nose tackle has amassed 97 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his career.
DT Elijah Ponder (Sr.), South Cobb
College: Cincinnati
Ponder has played 23 games, including 14 starts in 2019. Last season he had a career high in tackles (33), tackles for loss (7.5) and sacks (2.5)
DE Kwabena Bonsu (Jr.), South Cobb
College: Army
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Bonsu made 33 tackles, including six for a loss, and two fumble recoveries in 2019.
Edge Azeez Ojulari (RSo.), Marietta
College: Georgia
In his freshman season, Ojulari started in 13 games, earning 36 tackles and a forced fumble in 2019. He led the Bulldogs in sacks with 5.5 and quarterback pressures with 34.
LB Bryson Armstrong (Sr.), Kell
College: Kennesaw State
Armstrong has been named first team All-Big South three times and in 2019 he was named Big South Defensive Player of the Year. He has played in 41 games for the Owls, in which he has totaled 284 tackles, 17 sacks, 16 passes defensed, five interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
LB Christian Albright (Sr.), North Cobb
College: Ball State
Albright has started in 27 straight games and played in the last 36 for the Cardinals. During his collegiate career he has 164 tackles, 11 sacks, nine passes defended, seven forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
LB Chandler Wooten (Sr.), North Cobb
College: Auburn
Wooten played in 13 games and made 27 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, last season. He also recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass in 2019.
S Jaylen McCullough (So.), Hillgrove
College: Tennessee
In his true freshman season McCullough made 33 tackles, including three for a loss, and started in Tennessee’s final six games. He also added two pass breakups and a sack.
S Nicholas Ross (So.), Kell
College: Appalachian State
Ross played in all 14 games at safety for the Mountaineers in his true freshman season. He earned 26 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
CB Jerry Jacobs (RSr.), South Cobb
College: Arkansas State
Jacobs, a second-team All-Sun Belt corner in 2018, is moving west to play for the Razorbacks after two seasons at Arkansas State. A torn ACL in 2019 cut his season short after four games.
CB Jaytlin Askew (Sr.), McEachern
College: Georgia Tech
Askew has seen action at corner in 15 games over the past two seasons, racking up 31 tackles, one pass defense and a fumble recovery.
K Skyler Davis (Jr.), Allatoona
College: Elon
Davis finished the 2019 season a perfect 34-for-34 on extra points. He also connected on 10-of-15 field goals, including a game-winning 35-yard kick against Towson.
P Jason Pierce (Jr.), Hillgrove
College: Jacksonville State
Pierce punted 43 times for a total of 1,772 yards and a 41.2-yard average in 2019.
KR Quay Holmes (RJr.), McEachern
College: East Tennessee State
Holmes returned 27 kickoffs for 628 yards as the Buccaneers’ primary returner.
PR Dominick Blaylock (So.), Walton
College: Georgia
Blaylock became the Bulldogs’ primary punt returner during the 2019 season and finished the season with 14 punt returns for 128 yards.
