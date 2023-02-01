Forty more Cobb County football players had signed a National Letter of Intent to play college football as of Wednesday afternoon.
Combined with December's early signing day, 73 players will be playing on Saturdays in the fall.
While the majority of players signing to play at Football Bowl Subdivision programs seemed to have moved to the early signing date, some who waited until Wednesday's traditional date still found a way to earn spots in the upper echelon of college football, including Marietta's Devin Clark, Harrison's Holden Trice, North Cobb's David Mbadinga, Sprayberry's Fernando Baker and Wheeler's Ty Holiday.
Clark, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back, was the only player to sign with a Power Five program as he is headed to Virginia. Originally committed to North Dakota State, he reopened his recruiting in December, and Virginia offered last month.
Clark finished the season with 30 tackles and an interception. He also caught 21 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns.
Trice and Mbadinga will be heading to Georgia Southern.
Trice was one of the anchors of Harrison's defense at linebacker. He finished the season second in Cobb County with 145 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Mbadinga, healthy after two seasons of injury, returned to the running form of his freshman season, running for 723 yards and nine touchdowns while splitting time with Ben Hall, who signed with Michigan in December.
Holiday, who helped turn Wheeler's defensive line into a force, and Baker, who was the anchor of Sprayberry's offensive line, will be heading to rival service academies. Holiday will be attending Air Force, while Baker will suit up for Navy.
Nine other players will head to Football Championship Subdivision programs -- Allatoona defensive back A.J. Fitts (Alabama State), Hillgrove defensive back Tyler Green (South Dakota), Kell athlete Davion Hampton (Tennessee-Martin), Kennesaw Mountain defensive back Jaylen Moson (Furman), Marietta wide receiver Christian Mathis (East Tennessee State) and offensive lineman Broderick Tommie (Tennessee-Martin), Mount Paran Christian running back Nick Germain (Elon), North Cobb linebacker Tazion Perkins (Stetson) and Wheeler defensive lineman Renardo Lewis (Stetson).
Ryland Goede, a former Kennesaw Mountain standout and two-time national champion tight end at Georgia who entered the transfer portal last month, committed to Mississippi State, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Cobb will also be sending a couple of its best flag football players to the next level.
Cate Gruehn, who helped Marietta advance to the state semifinals this season, became the first player in program history to earn a scholarship after signing with Thomas University in Thomasville. Osborne's Anijia Brady will remain close to home, continuing her career at Life.
