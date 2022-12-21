KENNESAW -- Wednesday marked another big day for high school seniors bound for college football from Cobb County.
Through the afternoon, 33 had signed their national letters of intent on the first day of the three-day early signing period, with seven coming from North Cobb.
The Warriors' signees finished their careers as the most successful senior class in program history, as it led the team to three straight region championships.
It is also a class that coach Shane Queen said he is going to miss.
"They are one of my favorite classes I've had in my 29 years," Queen said. "They were good in character, the classroom (the team GPA is 3.2) and in the community. They made our program better."
The class was led by quarterback Malachi Singleton, who signed with Arkansas. He was joined by offensive linemen Robert Grigsby (North Carolina), Blake Ellsworth (Western Carolina) and Marselle Felton (Western Carolina) and defensive backs Quentin Ajiero (Duke) and Charles McCartherens (Buffalo) in a ceremony at the high school.
Another North Cobb player who signed Wednesday was running back Ben Hall, who had already reported to Michigan and is practicing with the Wolverines as they prepare for the College Football Playoff and a Fiesta Bowl matchup with TCU.
Grigsby and Ajiero were already friendly rivals playing on opposite sides of the ball at North Cobb, but now they will be facing one another as archrivals in college when Grigsby's Tar Heels take on Ajiero's Blue Devils.
The question is, now that they are rivals, can they remain friends?
"On certain occasions," Grigsby said with a grin and a laugh.
Grigsby also said the friendly ribbing has also started in earnest.
"Every day," he said.
Ajiero and Grigsby are part of a pipeline to the Atlantic Coast Conference was part of a trend. Of the county's 33 signees Wednesday, 11 were heading to the conference, with six heading to downtown Atlanta to play for Georgia Tech and new coach Brent Key.
Those future Yellow Jackets included offensive linemen Gabe Fortson (North Cobb Christian), Ben Galloway (Hillgrove) and Ethan Mackenny (Lassiter), Allatoona defensive lineman Ezra Odinjor, North Cobb Christian linebacker Jacob Cruz and Marietta defensive back Nacari Ashley.
Fortson and Cruz are the first two Power Five signees in North Cobb Christian history.
Other ACC players included Allatoona defensive lineman Mekhi Buchanan (Virginia), along with Whitefield Academy defensive back Ayden Duncanson and linebacker Caleb LaVallee, who are both going to North Carolina.
Other Power Five signees included Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew (Auburn), Marietta defensive back Jace Arnold (Wisconsin), Pebblebrook athlete CJ Adams (South Carolina) and Whitefield Academy defensive lineman Ian Geffrard (Arkansas).
Kennesaw Mountain wide receiver Cayden Lee was expected to sign Wednesday, but he had not yet announced where he had committed. Pebblebrook defensive back Tyler Scott has reportedly decided on his destination, but he will not announce where he is going until he plays in the Army All-American Bowl next month in San Antonio.
Traditional signing day will be Feb. 1.
