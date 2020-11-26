Cobb County will send 13 football teams into the Georgia High School Association state playoffs Friday.
Marietta and Harrison are back to follow up on their 2019 state championships, only for either to come out on top, they will have to be road warriors. The Blue Devils open on the road at East Coweta, while the Hoyas are at Newnan.
This opening round offers two all-Cobb matchups, with Pebblebrook heading to North Cobb and and McEachern heading to Walton.
Allatoona was the only team in the county to post an undefeated regular season and will open at home against Johns Creek.
Kell, North Cobb Christian and Whitefield Academy are the other Cobb programs opening the playoffs at home. The Longhorns host Cambridge, the Eagles host Lakeview Academy and the Wolfpack welcome Savannah Country Day.
Kennesaaw Mountain makes its postseason debut at River Ridge, Sprayberry heads to Creekview and Mount Paran Christian travels to Fellowship Christian.
