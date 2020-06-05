While the Georgia High School Association permitted schools to begin voluntary conditioning for fall sports as soon as July 8, the Cobb County School District announced its schools will return June 15 to better ensure safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The school district made the announcement Friday.
Marietta City Schools confirmed it will start Monday, as will Walker, Mount Paran Christian, North Cobb Christian and Whitefield Academy. Messages seeking to confirm Mount Bethel Christian plan were not returned.
The majority of the metro-Atlanta school districts have also decided they will utilize an extra week for preparations and begin June 15. The Cherokee County School District announced it will allow athletes to return Wednesday.
When the Georgia High School Association first made the announcement two weeks ago that it was allowing athletes to return to campus as early as June 8, albeit under strict guidelines, Cobb County athletic director Don Baker said he would consult with other districts on when would be safe to return.
“We are optimistic, but we also need to be very careful as we allow athletes to train over the summer months,” Baker said in a release. “We can't allow our zeal to return to normal to endanger anyone's health and safety. These activities consist of weight-training and conditioning only. All workouts are 100 percent voluntary. We are not mandating that anyone must return for these workouts.”
Baker also said that principals, coaches and athletic directors from each school will receive detailed packets regarding scheduling and safety procedures.
To limit the potential spread of the coronavirus, water fountains and locker rooms will be off-limits, with athletes required to bring their own water supply. Also, athletes from different sports are not allowed to be on the field or in the weight room during the same session.
According to GHSA regulations, weight training will be divided into sessions with no more than 20 participants. All weight room equipment must be cleaned and sanitized between sessions, with a mandatory 15-minute wait between shifts.
Coaches and athletes must also continue to practice social distancing and will be screened for the coronavirus prior to each workout, with masks or face coverings highly recommended.
