Cobb County Round 2 Playoff Matchups
Staff reports
Nov 13, 2021

Class AAAAAA
Roswell at North Cobb
Mill Creek at McEachern
Marietta at Milton
Pebblebrook at Collins Hill
Walton at Archer

Class AAAAA
Westlake at Kennesaw Mountain
