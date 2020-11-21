KMHS
T.J. Jenkins and Kennesaw Mountain will make its playoff debut next week when they travel to River Ridge on Friday.

 Special - Will Fagan

Class AAAAAAA

McEachern/Pebblebrook loser at North Cobb

McEachern/Pebblebrook winner at Walton

Marietta at East Coweta

Harrison at Newnan

Class AAAAAA

Kennesaw Mountain at River Ridge

Sprayberry at Creekview

Johns Creek/Cambridge at Kell

Johns Creek/Sequoyah at Allatoona

Class A-Private

Lakeview Academy at North Cobb Christian

Savannah Country Day at Whitefield Academy

Mount Paran Christian at Fellowship

