Class AAAAAAA
McEachern/Pebblebrook loser at North Cobb
McEachern/Pebblebrook winner at Walton
Marietta at East Coweta
Harrison at Newnan
Class AAAAAA
Kennesaw Mountain at River Ridge
Sprayberry at Creekview
Johns Creek/Cambridge at Kell
Johns Creek/Sequoyah at Allatoona
Class A-Private
Lakeview Academy at North Cobb Christian
Savannah Country Day at Whitefield Academy
Mount Paran Christian at Fellowship
