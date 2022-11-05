Cobb County Football First-Round Playoff Schedule Staff reports Nov 5, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FridayClass AAAAAADouglas County at Allatoona, 7:30 p.m. Sprayberry at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m. Class AAColumbia at North Cobb Christian, 7 p.m.Mount Paran Christian at ELCA, 7:30 p.m. Class AWhitefield Academy at Social Circle, 7:30 p.m. Saturday Class AAAAAAAHillgrove at Grayson, 2:30 p.m.Harrison at Brookwood, 4 p.m.South Forsyth at Walton, 6 p.m.Pebblebrook at Colquitt County, 6 p.m.Denmark at North Cobb, 7 p.m.Wheeler at Lambert, 7:30 p.m.Newton at Marietta, TBAClass AAAAALithia Springs at Kell, 2 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Marietta denied by North Paulding in region title game Marietta, North Paulding face off for region title Mount Paran beats Therrell, clinches playoff berth State playoff berth at stake for winner of ‘Powder Town’ rivalry Hillgrove upends McEachern to advance to postseason Press Releases sponsored Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton Win Seven OBIE Awards, Including Three with their Homebuilding Partners sponsored RREAL TACOS SHARES RECIPE FOR SUCCESS Submit A Press Release
