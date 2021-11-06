First Round GHSA Playoffs

Friday Nov. 12

Class AAAAAAA

Parkview at Pebblebrook

South Gwinnett at McEachern

Camden County at North Cobb

Tift County at Marietta

Walton at Colquitt County

Harrison at Lowndes

Saturday Nov. 13 

Class AAAAAA

Lanier at Kennesaw Mountain

Shiloh at Allatoona

Pope at Dacula

Kell at Buford

Class A Private

Mount Vernon at Mount Paran Christian

North Cobb Christian at Holy Innocents

Brookstone at Whitefield Academy

