Because of lightning and heavy rain in Cobb County and Cherokee County on Friday night, many of the high school football games were either suspended or postponed.
Here is the latest schedule for days and times for games to resume/start.
Harrison at South Cobb, 9 a.m., Saturday
Centennial at Pope, 9 a.m., Saturday
Pebblebrook at Etowah, 6 p.m., Saturday
Allatoona at River Ridge, 7 p.m., Saturday
Cedar Grove at McEachern, 7 p.m. Saturday
Cherokee at Kennesaw Mountain, 7:30 p.m., Saturday
Monticello at North Cobb Christian, 7:30 p.m., Saturday
Mount Pisgah at Whitefield Academy, 5:30 p.m., Monday
Creekview at Osborne, 6 p.m., Monday
Fellowship at Walker, 6:30 p.m., Monday
Irwin County at Mount Paran, Cancelled
