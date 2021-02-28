Cobb County basketball state quarterfinal matchups
All games to be played either Tuesday or Wednesday. Check back for updates
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
North Gwinnett at Pebblebrook
McEachern at Collins Hill
Class AAAAAA
Westlake at Kell, Tue., 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Richmond Hill, Wed. 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Class AAAAAAA
Collins Hill at McEachern
Marietta at Cherokee, Tue. 6 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Westlake at Kell, Tue. 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.