Kell
Corbin LaFrance will lead Kell into a Round 2 matchup with Starr's Mill next week.

 Cecil Copeland

GHSA Playoffs – Round 2

Class AAAAAAA

Marietta at Milton

Cherokee at Archer

Brookwood at McEachern

Walton at North Gwinnett

Class AAAAAA

Brunswick at Harrison

Allatoona at Stephenson

Class AAAAA

Kell at Starr’s Mill

Class A Private

North Cobb Christian at Fellowship

Mount Paran at Darlington

