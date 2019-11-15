GHSA Playoffs – Round 2
Class AAAAAAA
Marietta at Milton
Cherokee at Archer
Brookwood at McEachern
Walton at North Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA
Brunswick at Harrison
Allatoona at Stephenson
Class AAAAA
Kell at Starr’s Mill
Class A Private
North Cobb Christian at Fellowship
Mount Paran at Darlington
