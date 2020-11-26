Game: McEachern (4-5) at Walton (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Walton 37, McEachern 35 (Aug. 31, 2012)
All-time series: Walton leads 5-3
Prediction: Walton 24, McEachern 14
Once the state playoffs begin, games are going usually determined by which teams makes big plays.
McEachern’s win over Pebblebrook last week to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seed out of Region 2AAAAAAA came down to which team made big plays when it most mattered.
McEachern coach Franklin Stephens knows all too well that making the plays when it matters and winning the turnover battle are going to be more important this week when his Indians travel to Raider Valley on Friday to face Walton in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Walton is the No. 2 seed in Region 3AAAAAAA.
Both teams have had their ups and downs this season with some of the downs being COVID-19 related. Neither one finished with winning records after the regular season. And neither team would be where they are without making a few timely plays.
A big play for each team may include forcing and preventing turnovers.
“Winning the turnover battle, that will be a key this week in this game,” Stephens said. “We can’t give those guys extra possessions, and as a defense, we have to generate some turnovers. You look at a lot of the big games, it’s about not turning the football over.”
It is an assessment in which Walton coach Daniel Brunner agrees.
“It’s going to come down to who can protect the ball and minimize mistakes.”
McEachern beat Pebblebrook 15-13 on the final play when Ese Oubre forced Pebblebrook quarterback Craig Adams out of bounds before he got a Hail Mary pass into the end zone. Another included Sutton Smith making a huge run that set up the eventual game-winning field goal.
Although Walton struggled in its 36-24 loss to Marietta, the Raiders had nothing to lose in regards of seeding. The loss to Marietta is a game Walton would prefer to forget, therefore the team is concentrating on the recent success that secured them a No. 2 seed and a home playoff game.
The game Walton desperately needed to win came the previous week when they beat Harrison 28-14 on the road to secure that second spot.
While Walton’s shut down the Hoyas in the second half while the Raiders scored two unanswered touchdowns to break a 14-all tie at the half. The first came on a Zak Rozsman had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tannor Daniels before A.J. Brown capped it with a two-yard run.
“It’s a new season, and we’re all fortunate to be here as one of the 32 teams,” Brunner said. “I thank the good Lord the boys are having the season we’re having. What we have to do is manage this game better than we did last week. We want to move forward and progress on what we did the previous weeks.”
