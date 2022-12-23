For the second season in a row, Walton was the last team standing in Cobb County.
The Raiders also brought extra notoriety to the county by shaking up things on a national scale by beating Buford in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs and advancing to the state quarterfinals. For the third time in Daniel Brunner's six-year tenure as coach, Walton posted at least a 10-win season, and for his efforts, he was named the Cobb County Football Coach of the Year by his peers.
"It really means a lot," Brunner said. "We've gotten ourselves into a position we've wanted to get to. We are consistently a top-10 team, and now we have to make sure we stay that way."
Walton has advanced to at least the second round in each of Brunner's six seasons. The last two years, they have moved beyond the round of 16, but in some instances, Brunner said he still feels like his team is looked at as if it does not belong with some of the other premier teams in the state, such as Colquitt County, Grayson, Buford and Milton.
Brunner also said he understands why.
"We haven't won that state championship," he said, "but in Year 1, I don't know if people expected us much from us. Now, we're just trying to maintain playing with a chip on our shoulder."
In 2022, the Raiders' passing game started out hot and helped them to a 4-2 start, but it was shortly after that point when running back Makari Bodiford really pushed himself to the forefront. Once Walton became a balanced team, it became dangerous. Over the last seven games, the offense averaged 40 points per game and consistently put the team in position to win.
"To win, you have to be balanced," Brunner said. "Look at the state championship game between Mill Creek and Carrollton. They were the most complete teams, and they handed us two of our losses."
Brunner also said what makes everything go for Walton -- the passing game of Jeremy Hecklinski and running game with Bodiford -- begins up front with the offensive line.
"It's a testament to them that we are able to do what we do," he said.
It was also what allowed Walton to beat Buford on the road in the playoffs -- the Wolves' first postseason loss on their home field since 2006. However, it came at a cost.
"We didn't realize it until afterward," Brunner said. "There were mental things we did that cost us the game at Carrollton (in the next round). Those weren't things we normally did. It broke us, but we learned a lot that we can get better going forward."
One thing the Buford game did do was bring a lot of notoriety to the Raiders' program. Beating the Wolves shook up the national rankings and made everyone sit up and take notice.
"Any time you can get on a national stage, it's a good thing," Brunner said. "It turned some heads, and that's the level we're trying to get to."
