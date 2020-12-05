LOGANVILLE — Harrison tried to play its role in a David vs. Goliath story, but it was held to just 73 yards of offense, ending the season with a 30-6 loss to Grayson on Friday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“It sucks to lose,” Harrison senior Marcus Bleazard said, “but I think we gave it our all, and that’s all we can do.”
One week after pulling off a first-round upset at Newnan, Harrison (4-7) held nationally ranked Grayson (11-0) to just one first down in the first quarter. The Hoyas, however, lost one fumble and only gained one first down in the opening half.
“We were up against a Goliath tonight,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said, “and we came out swinging.
“The biggest problem we had is we couldn’t stay on blocks. They’re not only strong and physical, but they are quick to the ball and shut down holes quickly. We shot ourselves in the foot at times, but that’s because they’re a great defense.”
Grayson did not get on track until the second quarter.
A string of 10 straight rushes was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run by Jayvian Allen — one of many Rams filling in for Phil Mafah, a Clemson commit who suffered a leg injury last week.
Grayson took a 15-0 lead at halftime, and the lead became insurmountable after Jamal Haynes took the kick 99 yards to start the third quarter.
“The old saying is, in playoff games, you have to win special teams because that can be the difference,” Dickmann said. “I think the kick return hit us in the gut, but I’m proud of the kids because they never quit fighting.”
That fight had been evident since Harrison rose to Class AAAAAAA after taking heavy losses from its 2019 Class AAAAAA state championship roster.
“The leadership has been unbelievable,” Dickmann said about a season that started with five straight losses. “No one ever pointed the finger, and that’s a credit to our seniors.
“They kept everything focused, and that’s why we were able to win four of the last six games.”
Though Jay Ziglor’s 6-yard touchdown reception from Tripp Richardson came in the closing moments, with the game well in hand, it was something Dickmann was proud to witness.
“Their goal was to go down and score, and they did,” Dickmann said. “They’re a great group of young men, and if that’s the No. 4 team in the nation, I thought they played them pretty tough.”
Harrison rushed for 33 yards and passed for 40.
“We didn’t start out very strong and had a bunch of road bumps in the beginning,” said Bleazard, a linebacker with five college offers, “but we came back, fought strong and never gave up. That’s what I’ll remember from this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.