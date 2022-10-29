Alert
Clavon leads charge for Kell in shutout of North Springs
- Zac Diodati MDJ Sports Correspondent
MARIETTA -- Bryce Clavon threw three touchdowns in the game's first 5 minutes, and Kell made short work of North Springs, winning 42-0 on Friday at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
With the win, Kell (8-1, 4-1 Region 6AAAAA) secured a home game for the opening round of the state playoffs, finishing No. 2 behind Cambridge.
"We've got a lot of good players, and they made a lot of good plays," Kell coach Bobby May said. "I'm happy with the way we started."
The Longhorns scored on the opening possession of the game, taking a 7-0 lead when Clavon connected with receiver Emanuel Ulinfun for a 17-yard touchdown with 9:22 remaining in the first quarter.
Just 19 seconds later, Kell was up by two scores.
North Springs (4-5, 1-4) fumbled the following kickoff return, setting Kell up with first down at the 31-yard line. Clavon found Davion Hampton for another touchdown on the next play, putting the Longhorns up 14-0.
Kell kicked off again, and again North Springs fumbled on the return. This time, it took the Longhorns Kell five plays to score as Clavon connected with Zach Ferguson for a 1-yard passing score and a 21-0 lead with 7:32 left in the first period.
Clavon went go on to throw for 168 yards and five touchdowns on 11 completions. Hampton led the Longhorns in receiving with three catches for 62 yards and two scores.
Ulinfun added another touchdown catch near the end of the first quarter, and tailback Ryan Barrett added a score on the ground in the second quarter, a 15-yard run to put Kell ahead 35-0 at halftime.
Tyriq Green led Kell in rushing with 96 yards on nine carries.
In addition to the shutout, Kell's defense forced two fumbles and added an interception by Nelson Wohgiren.
"It's important to have home-field advantage (for the playoffs). We usually have a good home crowd," May said. "We're trying to set a standard here that that is expected."
Kell will finish the regular season at home Nov. 4 against Chattahoochee.
