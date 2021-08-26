Game: Whitefield Academy (1-0) at Darlington (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Whitefield 6, Darlington 0 (Nov. 6, 2017)
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Whitefield 21, Darlington 17
Whitefield Academy will try to keep its momentum going after last week’s season-opening shutout win when it goes on the road to face Darlington in a non-region matchup.
The Wolfpack (0-1) got the new season off to a strong start with a 13-0 shutout of Mount Vernon Presbyterian.
Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said he liked what he saw of his team, though he acknowledges that there is still work to be done.
“We were definitely excited to check off one of our goals last week, which was to win the first game,” Joiner said. “We want to start the season strong, we want to start it fast. Winning (last) Friday and beating a good team like Mount Vernon, which is extremely well coached and they were very physical — to not only beat them, but to shut them out on defense was a big deal.”
Whitefield will have to figure out a way to beat the Tigers with limited preparation. The Wolfpack were supposed to play Elbert County, but that changed when the game was canceled Wednesday. Some fast phone calls and Whitefield is headed to Rome instead.
This will be Darlington’s season opener.
By Greg Oshust
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: North Cobb Christian (1-0) at Hebron Christian (0-0), 7:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 56, Hebron Christian 37
All-time series: Hebron Christian leads 6-1
Prediction: Hebron Christian 20, North Cobb Christian 13
Many expected North Cobb Christian to play a different style of football on offense when the Eagles took the field against St. Francis last Friday in their season opener.
When Cobb County native Matt Jones became head coach, the triple option that the Eagles ran for years was put aside for the spread offense.
The new scheme is more pass friendly, but running the ball is still what they do best.
North Cobb Christian stuck with the running game in the second half in beating St. Francis 24-14.
Rrunning back Trey Priester ran for 125 yards on 21 carries and scored two touchdowns against the Knights. Jadin Coates, who also gets snaps as a slot receiver, added 10 carries for 51 yards and a score.
“We’re running the spread, but we’re running the ball a lot,” Jones said. “We want to throw it, and can throw it, but we want to run it, too. Trey Piester and Jadin Coates, those are two of our studs.”
It is uncertain if North Cobb Christian will utilize the passing game against Hebron Christian. That will depend on if quarterback Luke Brock is healthy and cleared to play. Brock suffered an undisclosed injury and his status is uncertain.
Behind a stout offensive line anchored by the 6-foot-5, 330-pound Denzel Alexander, the Eagles can always rely on Piester and Coates sharing the load. But North Cobb Christian also takes pride in its 3-4 defense.
Linebacker Jacob Cruz is the strength of the defense at linebacker. Sophomore defensive back Will Mosley is also progressing rapidly as a sophomore.
In order to beat Hebron Christian for a second straight season, the Eagles defense will have to keep a close watch on quarterback Jack Luttrell, who committed to Tennessee as a defensive back.
“Stopping the quarterback and (us) running the football,” Jones said, “that will be our goal.”
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Mount Pisgah Christian (0-1) at Mount Paran Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Mount Pisgah 28, Mount Paran 14
All-time series: Mount Paran leads 6-4
Prediction: Mount Paran 28. Mount Pisgah 21
Mount Paran Christian started the season off strong with a 48-13 win over Lakeview Academy last week.
“I think the Lakeview game gave the kids a lot of confidence, especially offensively,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “You know we had a lot of new guys playing on both sides of the ball, so we’ve had an upbeat practice and we know each week is gonna be a step up in competition. I think that there’s a lot of carryover from the win, offensively and defensively. A lot of positives but definitely a lot of things that we can work on for this upcoming week.”
Nick Germain and Jylan Thomas finished as the top two rushers in Cobb County after the first week. Germain finished with 149 yards and two touchdowns, while Thomas had 122 yards and also scored twice.
Jordan said he is looking for his team to improve this week both offensively and defensively as they are scheduled to host Mount Pisgah Christian on Friday.
“Just (improve the) missed assignments on defense like coverage wise, missed tackles,” he said. “There were missed assignments on offense, so just improving those things and making sure we’re in the right spots when we play in the next game against Mount Pisgah because they’re very similar to Lakeview.”
The program’s have a rivalry that dates back to 2008. Mount Paran entered last year on a five-game win streak against the Patriots before being upended 28-14.
By Anna Snyder
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Walker (0-1) at Brookstone (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Brookstone 27, Walker 7
All-time series: Brookstone leads 1-0
Prediction: Brookstone 28, Walker 7
As Walker prepares to face Brookstone on Friday, the team faces two challenges — competing against a well put together Cougars’ team, and taking the two-hour road trip to Columbus.
“(This week) certainly has some great opportunities,” Walker coach Gary Nelson said, “but also some great challenges.”
For many of the players, it will be their first time making a road trip of that length, but Nelson said it is important for the younger ones to look towards the veterans.
“You know I think as far as going to make the road trip, we kind of have to lean on our guys who have been there before,” he said. “We’ve got some experienced players who have done that kind of thing and so we kind of have to lean on them to take the lead and make sure that younger guys understand how to make a trip like that and be about your business.
“(We have to) kind of make sure that they understand that, you know it’s not a field trip, you got to go down there and play a game.”
In their 35-18 loss to Athens Christian last week, many players on the Wolverines’ roster made their varsity debut. Nelson said he was happy with the performance.
Quarterback Harrison McClure was one of the players who made his first varsity start, and he finished the game with 134 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think they are certainly growing their confidence,” Nelson said, “just as they become more familiar with what it takes to play varsity football.”
Moving forward, he said he is looking for continued improvement from his team this week.
“You certainly try to build on the things that you did well,” he said, “and learn from some areas where you’ve got to improve.
“We had a few things that we needed to improve on with our timing in the passing game and with being a little more meticulous about our routes, so I’m really hopeful that we’ll clean some of that up.”
By Anna Snyder
MDJ Sports Writer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.