Game: North Cobb (4-1) at Kennesaw Mountain (0-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 47, Kennesaw Mountain 13
All-time series: North Cobb leads 15-2
Prediction: North Cobb 42, Kennesaw Mountain 14
North Cobb and Kennesaw Mountain rekindle their “Civil War Classic” rivalry tonight at Cobb Energy Mustang Stadium.
The matchup marks the 18th meeting between the two schools that are approximately five miles apart. Coaches Caleb Carmean and Shane Queen are very familiar with the rivalry, as Queen enters his 14th season in the series at the helm of the Warriors, while Carmean, in his second campaign as coach of the Mustangs, saw action between the white lines as a former player in the conflict.
This year’s “Civil War Classic” sets the stage as the Region 3AAAAAAA opener for both programs. Although the rivalry has become a lopsided affair over the years with North Cobb winning the last 10 meetings, Queen said Kennesaw Mountain is capable of grabbing a victory in the series.
“Every year, no matter their record, Kennesaw Mountain comes ready to play and they’ll make it a competitive game,” Queen said. “You’re talking about schools that are five miles apart. These kids grew up together. They go to church together. Their parents know each other and they played on the same middle school and little league teams.
“So, it’s still a rivalry. And Kennesaw Mountain is hungry for a win, so I know they’re thinking why not get it now against our rival. They bring their best against us. They’re a well-coached team, and one thing we all know is that anyone can get beat if they’re not prepared, no matter the opponent. We don’t want to be unprepared.”
There’ll be a stark contrast both offensively and defensively between the programs when they take the field tonight. North Cobb has scored 178 points and given up 73 in its five games, while Kennesaw Mountain has scored only 25 and allowed 142 in its five contests.
Despite the lack of success on the field, Carmean knows his Mustangs never quit.
“Playing with confidence and a great attitude hasn’t been an issue with these guys,” Carmean said. “They’re great kids. They fight hard and they’re hungry for a win. I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids with a better attitude.
“We’re not where we want to be, but it’s a new season. It’s region play and we’re 0-0 right now. It’s like beginning a new season. That’s what this is, and we’re excited to get things going.”
