Kennesaw State stepped up in competition Saturday when it took on Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium.
It found out exactly what the difference was between a Football Championship Subdivision program, and one that was in the College Football Playoff last season.
The Bearcats had nine different players score touchdowns, which included two defensive scores in the second half, and routed the Owls 63-10.
It was the most points ever scored against KSU and the largest margin of defeat suffered by the Owls in the eight-year history of the program.
The loss sends Kennesaw State to 0-2 for the first time in program history. It hands the Owls a third straight loss, dating back to the final game of last season, and it is only the second time they have had three straight setbacks. The last time was the final three games of the inaugural season in 2015. They also fall to 0-4 all-time against teams from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and after coming in ranked 19th in FCS, could see their steak of 61 consecutive weeks of being ranked in the top 25 come to an end.
If that wasn't enough bad news, the Bearcats also held KSU to only 142 yards rushing in the game. It broke the team's 73 game streak of running for at least 150 yards.
As a team, the Owls ran 61 times for a 2.3 yard per carry average. For the second straight game they could not get anything going on the edge and were forced to run between the tackles. The finished the game with 253 yards of total offense.
Cincinnati didn't have such problems as it rolled up 524 yards -- throwing for 293 and running for 231, however, despite the disparity, KSU kept it close early. It was 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-3 at the half. The final 30 minutes proved to be a different story.
Jonathan Murphy started the second half under center, but on the second play of the opening drive, he fumbled. Ivan Pace Jr. picked up the ball and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown and a 28-3 Bearcats' lead.
Charles McClellan, who finished with 65 yards on 10 carries, capped Cincinnati's next drive of 10 plays, 68 yards, with a 5-yard touchdown run. And, on the next KSU drive when Xavier Shepherd had his pass intercepted and returned 45 yards for a touchdown by Ja'von Hicks, the Bearcats pushed the lead to 42-3 through three quarters.
Down 49-3, Kennesaw State put together its best drive of the game. It went 75 yards in 10 plays. Murphy completed passes of 24 and 22 yards to Iaan Cousin to put the Owls in position, and Preston Daniels scored his second touchdown of the season from 4 yards to trim the lead to 49-10.
Daniels led the team in rushing with 59 yards on 21 carries. Cousin caught four passes for 71 yards, and Murphy finished 3 of 4 passing for 51 yards. For the second straight week Shepherd was held in check. The Bearcats allowed him 14 yards rushing on seven carries, and he completed only 4 of 11 passes for 60 yards.
Cincinnati closed the scoring with two long touchdown runs, a 44-yarder from back-up quarterback Evan Prater and a 76-yard sprint straight up the middle by Myles Mongomery, who finished with 104 yards on only five carries.
