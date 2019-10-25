KENNESAW -- It came down to a blocked extra point as North Cobb Christian lost 21-20 to Christian Heritage on Friday at Jacob Dennis Field.
Trailing 21-14 with 1:34 to play, the Eagles’ Anson Mathis snuck into the end zone from a yard out. The extra point was blocked, though, and after an unsuccessful onside kick, the Lions (7-1, 4-1) converted on a fourth-and-1 to run out the clock in the Region 6A (A) game.
“It was a good game between two really good teams,” North Cobb Christian coach Mark Hollars said. “I’m proud of our team. It came down to a couple special teams plays that didn’t go our way, but our kids fought. That’s really all you can ask for.”
Caleb Cannon got the scoring started for North Cobb Christian (6-2, 3-2) when he scored from 13 yards out to put the Eagles ahead 7-0 late in the first quarter.
Christian Heritage answered, but Ryan Pruitt put the Eagles back ahead before the half with a 10-yard scoring run on fourth-and-1.
Pruitt, who was also named homecoming king at halftime, finished with 80 yards on eight carries, while also accounting for 43 of the Eagles’ 55 receiving yards. Cannon added 83 yards on 22 carries.
While North Cobb Christian held the lead for most of the game, Christian Heritage stormed back in the second half with 14 unanswered points, taking the lead for good on a 52-yard touchdown run from Gage Leonard with 7:32 to play.
Prior to the run, the Lions were able to move the ball offensively, but North Cobb Christian came up with stops at key times to stay in front.
The Eagles forced a punt after an 11-play opening drive, and Levi Brown intercepted a pass to kill a drive before halftime and ran down a receiver to strip the ball at the 1-yard line at the end of a 62-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter.
“I was happy with how we played at times,” Hollars said. “It was just a couple plays that made the difference.”
Though North Cobb Christian's power rating, which was No. 13 on the Class A private-school list coming into the game, will likely take a hit, Hollars said the goal is still to improve and play well next week when the Eagles host undefeated and second-rated Darlington next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.