KENNESAW — North Cobb Christian had a lead early, but could not hold on as Christian Heritage came from behind for a 27-10 victory on Friday.
With the win, the Lions earned the No. 3 seed for the playoffs from Region 7A Private while the Eagles had to settle for No. 4 and a trip to Holy Innocents’ next Saturday.
North Cobb Christian (3-7, 1-3) scored early in the first quarter with a 28-yard field goal by Trey Stephens for a 3-0 lead. On the Eagles’ next drive, they took two plays for Jadin Coates to carry in the ball for a 10-yard touchdown run to go up 10-0.
Then, Christian Heritage’s Solomon Locke changed the momentum. Locke got the Lions (4-6, 3-3) on the scoreboard with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Christian Thomas with a minute left in the first quarter, pulling them within 10-7.
The dual threat senior running back and middle linebacker ran for 129 yards. He also recoreded two sacks on defense.
After the Eagles turned the ball over on downs, the Lions scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Christian Thomas to Sam Wooten to take their first lead at 13-10. Thomas completed 7 of 11 passes for 79 yards on the night.
“Something I told the whole team is that they played hard until the end,” North Cobb Christian coach Matt Jones said. “It is one of those scenarios that we really are down so many players, but I’m just really proud of them.”
On the first drive of the second half, Christian Heritage scored on an 11-yard touchdown run by Eli Thomason to go up 19-10. The Lions ended the scoring with Pierce Proctor’s 12-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run by Thomas.
North Cobb Christian’s quarterback, Luke Brock, completed 12 of 21 passes for 122 yards.
Christian Heritage outgained North Cobb Christian 283 yards to 167.
