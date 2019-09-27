MARIETTA — What was shaping up to be a celebration of another region victory for Pope turned into a solemn finish Friday in a 34-17 win over Chattahoochee.
With 2:11 remaining in the game, the Cougars were driving to cut the Greyhounds’ lead in half when those inside the Pope Multi-Sport Complex were reminded of how violent football can be.
After an incomplete pass on third down, Chattahoochee offensive lineman Caleb Ashley did not get up off of the turf. After players and fans realized what had happened, no one in the stadium made a sound as trainers and medical staff attended to Ashley.
The trainers and medical staff only moved Ashley to carefully flip him from laying on his stomach to his back and place him onto a backboard and then a stretcher. He was taken from the stadium in an ambulance, but the cause of his injury was unknown as of late Friday night.
The crowd gave Ashley a standing ovation as he left the field.
“That is tough. Something like that happening really puts this in perspective as just being a game,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “Obviously, praying for that kid. I don’t know what the severity of it is, but praying that they are just taking all precautions and the kid is able to come back.”
Following Ashley’s injury, the game was ended after officials conferred with Griffin and Chattahoochee coach Mike Malone, and Griffin struggled with what to say to his team in the locker room.
“It is tough what to tell the kids,” Griffin said. “It is football and stuff like that happens in a game. From what we were told, I don’t think it was anything dirty. It was just the game of football, but it is tough. I am glad we ended it because I don’t think either team would have been able to play after that.
“I know it is going to be tough on our kids. I know a couple are over there crying about it and should be because it kind of puts everything in perspective. It is tough because you want to celebrate the win, but then you feel bad for that kid and his family. It will probably take a couple days for these kids to get over seeing something like that.”
Prior to Ashley’s injury, the teams were locked in a tight battle for nearly the entire Region 7AAAAAA game, but Pope (3-2, 2-1) scored the final 14 points in the game to seal the victory. The Greyhounds rushed for 380 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries.
“We talked before the game that we wanted a fast start, and we wanted to play physical, and I felt like we did not do that in the first half,” Griffin said. “At halftime, I challenged them since that was probably one of the worst halves of football we have played. I felt like we were soft and not physical, and our nature is to be a physical football team. They responded in the second half, and I felt like we just took over in the second half.”
Chattahoochee (1-4, 0-3) did not score in the second half after working back to a 17-17 tie at halftime. The Greyhounds put up 197 rushing yards in the second half and the Pope defense held the Cougars to 54 rushing yards and 208 total offensive yards.
Jasper Merriman led all rushers with 137 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, Paris Cameron added 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Will Zegers had 118 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Hudson Standfest chipped in field goals of 31 and 34 yards for Pope.
