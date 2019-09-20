SMYRNA — Campbell decided to shake things up and change both its offensive and defensive schemes for its game against Sequoyah.
However, it was not enough to overcome the Chiefs (2-2), who came away with a 28-7 victory in the non-region contest at Richard McDaniel Stadium on Friday.
“I thought both sides — offense and defense — handled things very well,” Sequoyah coach James Teter said. “In the film we watched, (Campbell was) a 3-3 stack defense, and they came out in a 4-3, and offensively, they were a spread team, and they came out running the option, which took us some time to figure things out. But I thought our kids handled the change really well, and played a complete game.”
Meanwhile, Campbell (0-4) continues its search for its first win of the season and first under new coach Howie DeCristofaro, who used a bye week last week to make the changes in his offense and defense.
“We’re still trying to get better here,” DeCristofaro said. “We actually changed the offense, because we didn’t think we were doing well enough in what we were doing. We’ve had an off week, and we’re going to have another off week, so I felt like we had four weeks to get better. We just have to get better.”
Sequoyah struck with a couple of touchdowns in the first quarter. Colin Koprowski threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Aidan Moore with 10:22 remaining and Riley Gutmann scored on a 4-yard run at the 4:10 mark to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.
The Chiefs added to their lead late in the second quarter when Jaden Mitchell completed a 10-play, 73-yard drive with a 3-yard run with 3:30 remaining in the first half to make it 21-0.
Campbell drove deep into Sequoyah territory for the first time towards the end of the first half as the Spartans got to the Chiefs’ 15 with 17 seconds left.
However, the drive came up short when quarterback Nate Lyons threw an interception to Sequoyah’s Giovanunie Russell in the end zone to finish the rally.
Sequoyah went on to wrap up its scoring in the fourth quarter as Joseph Silva entered the end zone on a 9-yard run with 10:36 left in the game to boost the lead to 28-0.
Campbell was able to avoid the shutout, however, as the Spartans marched 14 plays for 46 yards and scored on a 2-yard quarterback-keeper by Nate Lyons to cut the deficit to 28-7 with 4:16 to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.