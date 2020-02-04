Chandler Burks is coming home.
The most decorated player in Kennesaw State football history will rejoin the team as its new quarterbacks coach, the university announced Tuesday.
Burks will take over for former quarterbacks coach Cody Worley, who recently left the program to take the same position at Army.
The 24-year-old Burks was the runner-up for the 2018 Walter Payton Award as the best offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. He helped lead Kennesaw State to back-to-back Big South Conference championships and FCS quarterfinal berths in 2017 and '18
“I am excited to welcome Chandler Burks back to our program to lead our quarterbacks,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said in a release. “Chandler is one of the hardest workers I have ever seen, and his knowledge of the game is off the charts. He poured his blood sweat and tears to help build this program into what it is today, and I look forward to watching him impact our team as an assistant coach.”
Burks spent the 2019 season as part of the defensive quality control staff at Wofford, helping guide the Terriers to the Southern Conference championship and a berth in the FCS playoffs.
Wofford led the SoCon in total defense (335.3), first down defense (198) and team passing efficiency defense (121.65), among many other categories.
The Terriers, however, were knocked off by Kennesaw State with a 28-21 loss in the opening round of the FCS playoffs.
“First, I must give God the honor, glory, and the praise,” Burks said in the release. “What a surreal feeling to be back with my alma mater working under coach Bohannon’s leadership and an unbelievable staff. I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be back at this great university and in the great state of Georgia.”
Burks, the first commitment and first signee in program history, helped build the foundation at Kennesaw State.
The Douglasville native finished his career with 2,813 rushing yards and 56 rushing touchdowns. During his three-plus seasons as the Owls' starting quarterback, he threw for 3,638 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Burks led the FCS in rushing touchdowns with 29 in 2018, which set an FCS single-season record by a quarterback.
