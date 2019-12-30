When Gary Varner was hired as the football coach at the new Allatoona High School in 2008, he had a vision of what his program should be.
He knew he wanted to run the football. That was what he learned as an assistant coach at Pebblebrook, Kell and Roswell. He saw how a team that could control the ball and play solid defense could consistently play for championships. It was what Hornets’ coach Tim McFarlin preached, and with Varner on staff, Roswell won a state title in 2006.
The first year Varner’s team at Allatoona was eligible to make the post season, the Buccaneers went 8-3 and got a taste of the playoffs against St. Pius X. The following year they went undefeated in the regular season and lost in the state quarterfinals to eventual champion Burke County. Those teams began a decade of consistency most programs could only hope for, and it is why Allatoona is the Cobb Football Friday Team of the Decade.
“When you look back its a little weird,” Varner said. “When you are in the middle of a season you are always looking to get better, so it’s hard to kind of reflect, but I’d say we are pretty close to what the vision was.”
To determine the Buccaneers were the team of the decade, the MDJ used a formula initially conceived by former Morgan County coach Alvin Richardson. His formula to determine the best team from a period in time consisted of points for wins, playoff wins, winning percentage and state championships. We tweaked the formula by adding points for region titles, and when all the figuring was done, Allatoona was near the top of nearly every category.
Over the course of the 10-year period from 2010-2019, the Buccaneers went 99.5-29 (the tie this season against Hapeville was the half win). They won 20 playoff games — three more than any other team, which means Allatoona’s average season included a trip to the state quarterfinals. Six times the Bucs made the quarters, three times the semis (2014-15, 2019) and two trips to the state championship game.
In 2015, Allatoona became the first Cobb County School District team to win a state championship in football, and it nearly became the first to win two, just coming up short this season in the title game to Harrison in the first all-Cobb County state championship game.
The Buccaneers’ worst season of the decade came in 2016. The team started the season losing its first three games and four of its first five. That season they rallied to win four of the their last five, make the playoffs as a No. 3 seed and then won a game in the playoffs to finish at 6-6.
Based on the formula, Allatoona finished with 165.5 points — 9.5 points better than McEachern. Kell finished third at 147, Mount Paran Christian (125) and Hillgrove (123) rounded out the top 5. Harrison, thanks to its undefeated season and state championship this year was the only other team to finish with a score over 100, at 105.
Walton finished seventh with 99 points, followed by North Cobb (87), Marietta (76), Lassiter (64) and Pope (51).
Over the course of the decade, the Buccaneers were able to prove that teams can still be effective with a good running game and solid defense. Much of the county has embraced more of a spread-style offense and a willingness to put the ball in the air.
Allatoona actually tried it a little more this year, as the program had its first 1,000-yard receiver in Asante Das, but Varner said he doesn’t expect to completely open it up any time soon.
“I guess its a lack of ability to change on my part,” he said. “But we do what we do best.”
Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan, who, like Varner, coaches a run-first scheme, said it is the safest way to consistently have a good team.
“The spread is exciting, but you have to have the guys to play it,” he said. “You leave yourself to chance if you need to have a dynamic quarterback and a group of receivers each season.”
It is also no coincidence that the Bucs proved to be the biggest challenge to Harrison this season. They offered the Hoyas their two most challenging games of the season.
“When you think of Allatoona, you think of defense and ball control,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “If you can do those things well, you can win a lot of games.”
Heading into the postseason, McEachern still had a chance to earn the team of the decade moniker, but the combination of a quarterfinal loss to North Gwinnett, and Allatoona’s march to the final proved to be the difference.
The Indians were the only team in the county to post 100 wins over the 10 years, and it led the county in region titles with five. McEachern also made three trips to the semifinals, but it was the lack of the state championship that ultimately kept it from the top spot.
Kell and Hillgrove joined Allatoona and McEachern in making the playoffs all 10 years, but none were quite able to match the consistency of the Buccaneers. Kell made the semis twice with two other trips to the quarterfinals, and Hillgrove made four quarterfinal appearances. Mount Paran was the only other team in the top 5 to win a state title .
Ironside made the observation that he thought the coaches at the top 5 programs — he, Varner, Kyle Hockman, who led McEachern for nine of the 10 years, Mitch Jordan at Mount Paran and the combination of Derek Cook and Brett Sloan at Kell — all had something in common.
“I think you have similar guys running all five programs,” Ironside said. “These are guys that don’t get too high, or get too low.”
Ironside, like Varner and Jordan, built his program from the ground up. After 14 years with the Hawks, he said he also believes Hillgrove is the program he envisioned it to be.
“I had a conversation with my dad when I decided to take this job,” he said. “I told him the first two years I would have to coach JV and freshman. He said it was going to be a mistake and that I was too good a coach to go back to that. I told him the move would allow us to make the playoffs sooner and become a more consistent winner. It has. The down years aren’t too bad and the up years are great.
“Consistency is the key.”
That’s how a program becomes the team of the decade.
