There is a new team sitting on top of the Cobb Football Friday Power Poll.
Walton has reached the top with a combination of its win over Marietta and North Cobb's loss to Northside-Warner Robins. The Raiders have a bye week and will close out non-region play next week at North Paulding.
McEachern and Osborne make big jumps in a week when things got bounced around quite a bit.
1. Walton Raiders: The Raiders rolled into Northcutt Stadium and ruined Marietta’s homecoming last Friday. In doing so, they improved to 3-1 and saw a great two-way performance from wide receiver/defensive back Ayden Jackson. The senior caught four passes for 111 yards and shut down the Blue Devils’ big-play threat in Christian Mathis, while also intercepting two passes.
2. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs: The Mustangs won the “Battle of the Bell” for the first time since the 2009 season, sending Harrison back home with a 45-23 loss. Cayden Lee had a huge game with 11 receptions for 175 yards. Now, Kennesaw Mountain will head to South Cobb, a team that upset them last season when the Mustangs were ranked fourth in the state. Something tells me they remember that game.
3. Kell Longhorns: The Longhorns open Region 6AAAAA play after a well-earned week off. Kell has risen to No. 4 in Class AAAAA and hit the road this week to play Centennial. Bryce Clavon continues to show he is exactly what the team needed as a dual-threat quarterback who may be able to lead the team to new heights.
4. North Cobb Warriors: After a 2-0 start, the Warriors have dropped their last two. They have one more big test in non-region play as Milton comes calling to Emory Sewell Stadium on Friday.
North Cobb’s defense continues to play at a high level, but it will need the offense to find a few more ways to score while Malachi Singleton is out if it wants to win Region 5AAAAAAA.
5. McEachern Indians: After an 0-2 start, the Indians have turned things around and won three straight. Over the last three weeks the offense is averaging 39 points a game, while the defense has improved each week giving up 31 to Douglas County, 21 to Newton and 20 to Tucker last week. Jaylon Brown has run for 500 yards and five touchdowns so far this season and he will have to have a big game this week as McEachern heads to Valdosta.
6. Osborne Cardinals: The Cardinals are 4-0 for the first time since the 1994 season and they got there by putting up a program record 70 points for a single game when they defeated Clarkston last week. Osborne has scored 213 points through four games, and it is already the second-highest point total for season in program history. The Cardinals close non-region play with Woodland this week with a chance to go 5-0.
7. Pebblebrook Falcons: The Falcons have played a difficult non-region schedule and frankly, they deserved better. Their three losses have come by a total of 13 points and two of the three have come on the road. A final test against Harrison on Friday should have them ready for Region 2AAAAAAA play when they host Westlake on Oct. 7.
8. North Cobb Christian Eagles: The Eagles improved to 5-0 for only the second time in program history, and they did it by scoring 40 points on Therrell, which had not allowed a point in its first three games. North Cobb Christian will try to reach 6-0 and equal the 2018 team for the best start in program history when they travel to Washington on Friday.
9. Whitefield Academy Wolfpack: The Wolfpack are 4-0 for the second straight season, and they will put their perfect record on the line Friday when they travel to Rabun County. It is a matchup of the No. 6 Whitefield Academy against the No. 2 team in Class A Division I. It’s also a matchup of the Wolfpack’s defense, which has allowed only 14 points over the last three games, against Rabun’s offense which is averaging 44.5 points per game.
10. Marietta Blue Devils: The Blue Devils play a difficult non-region schedule every season, but this one took it to a different level -- Grayson, West Forsyth, Roswell, North Cobb, Walton and now Buford. Marietta has been competitive in every game, but it is looking at a 1-5 record heading into Region 3AAAAAAA play. The Blue Devils will have earned their bye week after Friday’s matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.