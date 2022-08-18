The first edition of the Cobb Football Friday Power Poll finds North Cobb on top. The Warriors will look to stay there with the hopes of a deep playoff run.
While technically, they were on top on the last Power Poll of the season last year, it was Walton, which opens at No. 2, that had the best finish to the 2021 season. Which team will have that deep run in the playoffs this year? We're about to start down the road to find out.
1. North Cobb Warriors
The Warriors open this season’s Power Poll on top. Much of the reason is the combination of quarterback Malachi Singleton and running backs Ben Hall and David Eziomume. The trio will be hard to tackle and, in the open field, hard to catch. That being said, the team needs to jell on defense after losing a number of Division I-caliber players to graduation. Although if a 41-0 scrimmage rout of defending state champion Collins Hill is an indication, that may be much sooner than later.
2. Walton Raiders
The Raiders come off a state semifinal appearance with the idea they have some unfinished business to attend to. Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski took a huge step forward with a breakout performance in the playoffs. Ashton Woods is becoming a leader on the defense. The matchup against North Cobb on Oct. 7 might be one to circle on the calendar.
3. Pebblebrook Falcons
The Falcons come off a 9-2-1 season in which they contended for a region championship and won a playoff game for the first time since 2006. Almost the entire team returns for 2022 and a combination of Qamar Grant, CJ Adams, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Briyar Powers could lead to some big numbers on the scoreboard this season.
4. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs
The Mustangs have built a solid foundation over the last two seasons. Last year, they hosted and won a playoff game for the first time. They enter the year with a handful of national rankings behind quarterback Cayman Prangley, wide receiver Cayden Lee and offensive lineman Connor Lew. The lone question is how will the team respond to Class AAAAAAA when region play starts in October.
5. Marietta Blue Devils
The Blue Devils enter the season with a potentially lethal quarterback-receiver combination of Chase McCravy and Christian Mathis. If the offensive line comes together and opens a few running lanes for Melvin Alexander and some of the younger running backs, Marietta could quickly become the favorite in Region 3AAAAAAA.
6. Kell Longhorns
If you didn’t see Bryce Clavon play quarterback for the Longhorns, make sure you do. The junior signal-caller played an exceptional game in his debut for the program against Cherokee Bluff on Wednesday. Freshman receiver Peyton Zachary quickly made a name for himself. Next week’s game against Allatoona is going to be fun to watch.
7. Allatoona Buccaneers
The Buccaneers suffered an odd, first-round playoff loss last season. In addition, they lost that playoff game at home, which hadn’t happened since 2010. Neither of those things sat well over the offseason. The team will be back ready to return to the top of the new Region 6AAAAAA behind the running game of Jayden Ponder and a hungry defense.
8. McEachern Indians
The Indians return to Region 3AAAAAAA, where they rejoin west Cobb brethren Hillgrove, Harrison and Marietta. The team lost a lot to graduation, and there should be some expected adjustment period, but coach Franklin Stephens should have the team ready to make another postseason run by the time the regular season comes to a close.
9. Harrison Hoyas
The Hoyas suffered through some growing pains last season under new coach Josh Cassidy, but those challenges last season may pay dividends this year. The team is definitely not afraid of playing some of the county’s best either, scheduling Kennesaw Mountain and Pebblebrook as its final two non-region opponents before taking on Marietta, Hillgrove and McEachern.
10. Whitefield Academy Wolfpack
With all the movement in the GHSA’s most recent realignment, the Wolfpack find themselves as Cobb County’s only remaining Class A football program. With a trio of potential Power Five players in Ian Geffrard, Caleb LaVallee and Ayden Duncanson, the team is considered one of the early favorites to make a deep playoff run.
