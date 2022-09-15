The Cobb Football Friday Power Poll has been pretty stable over the first month of the season.
For the most part, the same 10 teams have been in it every week. That is likely to start to change as some teams begin region play this week, while the Class AAAAAAA schools continue to test themselves with some difficult non-region matchups.
1. North Cobb Warriors
The Warriors did what good teams do when their star player goes down. They found a way to win. With quarterback Malachi Singleton on the shelf with an injury, North Cobb turned to the defense and the running game. David Mbadinga picked up the slack and ran for 196 yards. If he continues to do that, there’s no reason the Warriors can’t remain on top of the poll in Singleton’s absence.
2. Walton Raiders
The Raiders may have something to say about which team is on top of the poll as they will take on North Cobb in a couple of weeks. Walton’s quarterback, Jeremy Hecklinski, is off to a great start with 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns through three games. He would like nothing more than another big game Friday against Marietta, which could spoil the Blue Devils’ homecoming.
3. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs
The Mustangs have won two one-point games in their first three. There is something to be said for that. It shows mental toughness. Friday, for the first time since 2015, Kennesaw Mountain and Harrison will square off in the “Battle of the Bell.”
A victory here would cement the fact the Mustangs are ready for region play.
4. Kell Longhorns
The Longhorns got into a shootout with Sprayberry last weekend and it turned out they had the last say. Bryce Clavon continues to impress at quarterback and he has led his team to a No. 4 ranking in the state polls. Kell is off this week as it prepares to begin region play at Centennial and at Northview. Following those two games, the Longhorns will play thee of their final four at home.
5. Pebblebrook Falcons
The Falcons went on the road for the third time in their first four games and played Rome tough in a hostile environment. While there are no moral victories, the game showed Pebblebrook is ready for region play and will be able to matchup up with anyone in Region 2AAAAAAA. Now, the Falcons get to play three of their next four at home, incluidng Friday, when they host Denmark.
6. McEachern Indians
The Indians returned to .500 with a dominating victory over Newton last Friday and now turn their attention to Tucker this weekend. A victory would be the third in a row for McEachern and set the stage for a final non-region matchup at Valdosta next week, and the return to Region 3AAAAAAA play next month.
7. Whitefield Academy Wolfpack
The Wolfpack is 4-0 for the second straight season, but this year is looking very different from last. Last season Whitefield struggled the second half of the season. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen this go around. It has earned a well-deserved bye week and will return to action next Friday when the Wolfpack travels to Rabun County.
8. Osborne Cardinals
The Cardinals routed Lakeside-DeKalb last week 55-0 to move to 3-0 for the first time since the 1994 season. From here on out, everything Osborne does will be compared to the 94 season, which was the last one in which they had a winning season, won more than four games, made the playoffs etc. Region play is on the horizon, and after this start, nothing is off the table. The Cardinals go for 4-0 at Clarkston on Friday.
9. North Cobb Christian Eagles
The Eagles beat rolls on. They defeated Copper Basin from Tennessee last week 50-6 and did it without a couple of their main offensive weapons, including running back Jadin Coates. North Cobb Christian hopes to have him back on Friday when it opens Region 6A play against Therrell.
10. Marietta Blue Devils
The Blue Devils have played hard this season, but they don’t have much to show for it. At 1-3 it is possible Marietta has played one of if not the hardest non-region scheduled to date, and it still has to face Walton and Buford before Region 3AAAAAAA play starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.