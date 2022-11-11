Walton went to the air to beat Wheeler 49-10 last Friday.
Quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski threw for 328 yards and the overwhelming majority of that yardage came on connections with Hunter Teal.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior tight end caught four passes for 200 yards. It included a 67-yard touchdown catch and run which began a string of 31 straight Raiders' points to pull away for the victory and secure the No. 2 seed from Region 5AAAAAAA and a home playoff game against South Forsyth in Round 1 on Saturday.
For his efforts, Teal was voted as the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week for Week 12 by the fans. For the season, Teal has caught 35 passes for 701 yards and three touchdowns. His effort last week helped push him into the top five in the county for receiving yardage.
"He's had a heck of a year," Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. "He's probably our most consistent player. Tight end, H-back, wide receiver, he's playing one of the most important positions on our team."
Teal's recruitment is just getting started as he currently has only one Division I offer, which came from Florida A&M, however 247Sports.com lists Florida, South Florida, Central Florida, Missouri and Wake Forest as also having interest.
"We'll find out more as the season winds down and the schools wrap up this year's senior class," Brunner said. "Once that happens, they will move on to the junior class. He's a Division I tight end. If he was 6-3 or 6-4 he'd be able to go to any school in the country."
Other nominees for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week for Week 12 were Allatoona running back Jaylen Ponder, Sprayberry running back Jermaine Kenty and Hillgrove linebacker Zion Rutledge. Fans can vote for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week beginning each Saturday at cobbfootballfriday.com. The poll closes at 5 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.