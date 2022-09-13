The Walton coaching staff wants its quarterbacks to attain a goal of a 70% completion rate in each game.
Jeremy Hecklinski did even better last Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior went 10-for-10 for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Raiders' 49-0 victory over east Cobb neighbor Pope, and for his efforts, Hecklinski was voted as the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week by the fans.
"He played lights-out," Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. "He's getting better and better."
Brunner said Hecklinski has turned into a great leader by knowing he does not have to try to do everything himself.
"He's been smart," Brunner said. "The way he is running the offense, he's doing his job and not doing too much."
Against Pope, Hecklinski set a Walton team record for the longest touchdown pass in program history -- twice. On the Raiders' first play from scrimmage, he connected with Wyatt Sonderman on an 88-yard scoring pass. Then, later in the first half, Hecklinski threw deep to Ayden Jackson for a 98-yard touchdown pass.
The big night pushed Hecklinski's numbers on the season to 44-of-66 for 1,002 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions through three games. He sits atop the county leaderboard in passing yards and touchdowns.
Brunner said none of Hecklinski's 10 touchdown passes have been of the short variety.
"They are all vertical extended plays," Brunner said. "I can't think of one shorter than 15 or 20 yards."
Hecklinski's performance has been a continuation of his good play he had during last year's Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, when he helped lead Walton to the semifinals.
That, however, has yet to turn into a number of college offers. Hecklinski has offers from Central Florida, Georgia Southern and Eastern Kentucky, but Brunner said things are about to pick up as college teams hit their bye week and recruiters begin to make their rounds.
"He's a Power Five quarterback," Brunner said.
Other players considered for Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week were running backs David Mbadinga (North Cobb) and Samuel Gadsden (Lassiter), as well as quarterbacks Ayden Duncanson (Whitefield Academy), Jaydon Kinney (McEachern) and Bryce Clavon (Kell).
Fans can vote for Player of the Week beginning every Saturday through the online poll at CobbFootballFriday.com.
