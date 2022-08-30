Khalif Walters has done it all on the football field for Osborne.
He has been a running back, wide receiver, defensive back, return man and anything else the Cardinals' coaching staff has wanted him to do.
This season, however, Osborne coach Luqman Salam and his assistants have wanted Walters to do one thing -- concentrate on running the football.
It seems to be to his liking.
Against Chattahoochee last Friday, Walters carried the ball 23 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Osborne to a 42-13 victory on the road.
With the win, the Cardinals moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2001, and Walters earned his spot as the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week.
"He's not a real big guy," Salam said, "but he's maximizing his potential."
Walters, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior, had to play both ways last year, but now that there are enough players on the varsity roster to fill multiple offensive and defensive units, it is paying big dividends -- especially in the second half of games.
"He's a young man who had to battle through the ups and downs with the program," Salam said. "He's being able to carry the ball 20-plus times a game. You don't see that as much any more. It shows his resiliency in the game, and it shows he still has a motor going into the fourth quarter. He's still fresh. It's a huge testament to the overall team."
In two games, Walters has rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. He has also caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown and is at the top or near the top of the county leaderboard in both rushing and scoring.
Walters, Edward Burr, Tyree Cook, Joshua Horton and many others have helped Osborne turn things around on the offensive side of the ball, along with first-year coordinator Phil Ironside. Through two games, the Cardinals have scored 88 points, which is 12 more than they scored all last season.
Walters earned the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week honors through fan voting. Others considered this week were Kennesaw Mountain quarterback Cayman Prangley, Pebblebrook running back Janerious Jenkins, Whitefield Academy running back Jadin Coates and Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski.
Fans can vote for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week at CobbFootballFriday.com. Polls open Saturday and remain open through 5 p.m. Monday.
