While Hillgrove's offense started slow against South Forsyth on Friday, its defense and special teams stepped up to ensure the Hawks not only stayed in the game, but built a sizable lead.
Reuben Lowery dominated in both units. He blocked two kicks, a field goal attempt and an extra point and caused a fumble. Lowery also had six tackles, one for a loss and defended a pass.
For his effort, 5-foot-10, 179-pound senior is the Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
“On Friday, Reuben played strong safety, free safety and corner,” Hillgrove defensive coordinator Luqman Salam said. “That just shows you his level of versatility. He did a little bit of everything. He did a good job coming up against the run. He was able to go out and match their best receiver, and he caused some turnovers and blocked some kicks.”
The blocked field goal came with the Hawks having only a touchdown lead and with South Forsyth showing signs of getting back into the game. Lowery not only blocked the 43-yard attempt, but he returned it for a touchdown to give Hillgrove a two-possession lead.
“It changed the game,” Salam said. “It was a game and then he ended up blocking the field goal and scoring right at the half. That really changed things going into the third quarter.”
Lowery plays a large part in making sure the Hillgrove secondary is aligned properly pre-snap. Even when he is not flying around the field making big time impact plays, like he did Friday, he is one of the Hawks' most important defenders.
“Reuben is a general for us when it comes to getting us lined up and calling coverages,” Salam said. “He does that consistently every Friday. That’s just how he is -- a very intelligent player.”
Lowery’s play not only impacted the flow of the game, but it directly impacted the scoreboard. Any time Salam’s defense can change a number on the scoreboard for the Hawks' benefit, which Lowery did twice Friday, it is a big advantage for an incredibly talented Hillgrove team.
“It’s impacting the game, it’s impacting the score, it's impacting the way we play,” Salam said. “It’s creating energy. (Lowery) did all those things on Friday.”
Austin Eldres, a junior defensive back at Walton, also stood out last week. He had six tackles and an interception in a defensive battle the Raiders dropped by a slim 10-7 margin to Newnan.
