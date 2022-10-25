Pope’s first win of the season was an encouraging performance, with the Greyhounds, led by senior quarterback Patrick Lowe, achieving a season high in their 26-23 win over Lassiter last Friday.
Lowe was 9-of-12 for 159 yards and four touchdowns, and for his efforts, was voted by fans as the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week.
With last week’s showing, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Lowe’s season passing totals jumped to 701 yards and seven touchdowns. He has still not thrown an interception.
“The biggest thing is that he took care of the football,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “He finished with no turnovers, and he did a great job of managing the game and keeping us out of bad situations. I think, as the game went along, he got a lot more confident.”
Pope (1-7, 1-3 Region 7AAAAAA) cracked the scoreboard on its third possession as a 63-yard pass from Lowe to Dan Ward made the score 10-7 late in the first.
The Greyhounds scored 14 unanswered points out of halftime to take the lead, with both touchdowns coming through the air. Lowe connected with receiver Logan Rapp for 29 yards on the first possession as Pope took a 19-17 lead.
After missing time with a concussion, Lowe delivered against Lassiter and helped create some optimism for the season’s final stretch because of his leadership.
“He was out for a few games, but with him coming back, he just provides that instant leadership,” Griffin said. “He is a quiet kid, but he has been coming out of his shell a little bit. He has been more vocal, and the guys look to him.”
Pope’s final two games are against Johns Creek and Sprayberry, and with the state playoffs still a possibility -- the Greyhounds are tied with Lassiter and Sprayberry for fourth in the region -- Griffin hopes to see more performances like this out of his starting quarterback.
“We had a rough start and a difficult schedule, but they have maintained the course and trusted in what we were telling them to do,” Griffin said. “It paid off on Friday. This was a huge confidence-booster going into the next two games.”
Other nominees for the Week 10 Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week were running backs Jayden Ponder from Allatoona and Wheeler’s Josiah Allen, along with quarterbacks Braylan Ford from Harrison and Nick Grimstead from North Cobb.
Fans can vote for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week beginning Saturdays at CobbFootballFriday.com. The poll closes at 5 p.m. on Monday.
