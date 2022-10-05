Caleb LaVallee makes his presence known for Whitefield Academy in all three phases of the game -- offense, defense and special teams.
However, in a way to try to keep LaVallee as fresh as possible as the Wolfpack begin the stretch drive, he has been utilized a little differently. That is why his offensive stats may not be what they have been in years past.
However, the different usage -- and a little more concentration on defense -- is allowing LaVallee to turn in performances like he had last Friday.
In Whitefield's 24-7 win at Brookstone last Friday, LaVallee had 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, two interceptions -- including one he returned for a touchdown -- and a receiving touchdown.
For his efforts, LaVallee was voted by fans as the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week for Week 7.
The performance also helped Whitefield exact a little revenge after Brookstone put the Wolfpack out of the state playoffs a year ago.
"I'm not sure it was his best game of the year," Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said.
LaVallee, a three-star recruit who is committed to North Carolina, leads Cobb County with 103 tackles on the season. He also has 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. On offense, he has 143 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well as 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
"His numbers on offense may look a little different," Joiner said, "but his impact is still there."
Joiner said the biggest impact LaVallee has made has been as a leader.
"He's always been a hard worker, and he's extremely talented," Joiner said. "He was a great follower of the leaders who came before him, but he has really stepped up. We practice better because of him, and our weight room culture is better because of him."
Other players nominated for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week were Mount Paran Christian running back Nick Germain and Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski. Fans can vote for the award at CobbFootballfFiday.com beginning each Saturday, and the poll remains open until Monday at 5 p.m.
