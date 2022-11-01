With Whitefield Academy’s roster decimated by the flu, Caleb LaVallee took matters into his own hands during the Wolfpack's 59-41 win at Mount Vernon Presbyterian last Friday.
LaVallee led Whitefield offense with 191 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, and he was voted the fans' Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week for his efforts.
LaVallee helped Whitefield break a two-game losing streak as it improved to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 6A Division I. It put the Wolfpack in a position to clinch the region's No. 2 seed and a home playoff game with a win over Mount Pisgah Christian this week.
“Caleb came up big for us on Friday,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “We got hit really hard with the flu bug last week and had a tough week of practice and preparation. We were also trying to bounce back from two tough losses. We had a game plan to try and get him more touches and to see if he could help spark our offense. He stepped up and had some big plays on Friday.”
LaVallee, a North Carolina commit as a linebacker, rarely came off the field against Mount Vernon. On the defensive side, he recorded eight tackles, including two for loss. Through nine games, LaVallee has a team-high 142 tackles and 18 tackles for loss. He is also tied for the team lead at four sacks.
“He has been doing it since he was a sophomore,” Joiner said. “He has consistently been a guy who we can not keep off the field on either side of the ball because of the plays he makes.”
The two-way standout set the tone early in Friday’s game. Sitting at his own 8-yard line, LaVallee ran for 92 yards up the middle for a touchdown, helping Whitefield close the first quarter with a 10-6 advantage.
Lavallee ran for 70 yards for another touchdown on Whitefield’s final possession, sealing the victory in an offensive shootout. He was the engine for a depleted Wolfpack offense, and Joiner said LaVallee’s explosive athleticism made them even more fun and dangerous.
“Offensively, for him to do what he did on Friday while still quarterbacking the defense was great,” Joiner said. “Our starting quarterback was hurt, so he took a handful of snaps there as well. We knew he could handle us putting more on his plate. He always seems to answer the call.”
Other nominees for the Week 11 Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week were Kell quarterback Bryce Clavon, Sprayberry quarterback Kemari Nix and a pair of Kennesaw Mountain teammates, quarterback Tyson Harmon and receiver Cayden Lee.
Fans can vote for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week beginning Saturdays at CobbFootballFriday.com. The poll closes at 5 p.m. on Monday.
