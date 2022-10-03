Alert
CFF Player of the Week: Kennesaw Mountain's Attaochu makes defensive statement
By John Bednarowski
Defensive linemen don't score many touchdowns.
Kennesaw Mountain's David Attaochu did.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher registered his score in the Mustangs' big win over South Cobb in Week 6 of the high school football season. He also had two sacks and five tackles as he was voted the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week by the fans.
Attaochu's big moment came in the third quarter. He got his hands on the ball and returned the interception 7 yards for a touchdown to end the competitive portion of the game.
Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said Attaochu's big game is something that is becoming commonplace because of the senior's work ethic.
"He's a phenomenal worker," Carmean said. "He puts in the extra time to perfect his craft.
"On the field he refuses to be blocked. After practice he's always got a scout team player he's kept behind or he's working on the sled. He's always working on his moves. He's becoming a force. He's the anchor of our defensive line."
Attaochu currently leads the Mustangs in sacks with 3.5. He has 13 tackles and five tackles for loss to go along with his interception.
With his 3.7 grade point average, Attaochu is beginning to have the college offers come in. He currently holds offers from Dartmouth, Marist, Anderson and Reinhardt. He also recently took a visit to Kennesaw State.
Other players who were nominated for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week for Week 6 included a trio of running backs in North Cobb's Ben Hall, Pebblebrook's Dwight Phillips Jr., and Wheeler's Josiah Allen.
Fans can vote for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week beginning each Saturday at cobbfootballfriday.com. The poll closes each week at 5 p.m.
