Alert
CFF Player of the Week: Jenkins comes through for Kennesaw Mountain
- By John Bednarowski sportseditor@mdjonline.com
-
-
- 0
When Kennesaw Mountain needed the tough yards Friday against Cass, it turned to running back T.J. Jenkins.
The senior, who ran for 108 yards in the second half and finished with 179 yards and a touchdown on the night, is the Week 1 Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week, as voted on by the fans.
"As an offense, we really settled into the game," Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. "We got going and were able to run the ball downhill."
With the Mustangs trailing 19-16 in the third quarter, Jenkins broke off his longest run of the night -- a 41-yarder in which he started off left tackle and then broke it to the sideline before outrunning the Cass defense. The run gave Kennesaw Mountain a 23-19 lead, on the way to a 26-25 victory in the Corky Kell Classic at Barron Stadium in Rome.
"The best way I can describe T.J.'s performance is 'gutsy,'" Carmean said. "The thing about him is he's elusive. He does a great job of not letting the first guy bring him down."
Jenkins was one of six running backs who shared carries last season. This year, he seems to have already settled in as the lead back.
Jenkins earned 34% of the fan vote on CobbFootballFriday.com. He outdistanced Osborne quarterback Edward Burr, who threw for 358 yards and five touchdowns in the Cardinals' win over Woodstock, Kell quarterback Bryce Clavon, who threw for 263 yards, three touchdowns and ran for another against in the Longhorns' win over Cherokee Bluff, and Walton's Jeremy Hecklinski. who threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns against Mill Creek on Saturday.
All season long, fans will be able to vote for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week. The poll will open Saturday morning and stay open through Monday afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.