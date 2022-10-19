Walton has a dangerous offense because it has numerous weapons to choose from.
Jeremy Hecklinski is the county's leading passer, and he has a number of quality receivers in Ayden Jackson, Hunter Teal and Cameran Loyd. Then, the Raiders have a quality running back in Makari Bodiford.
Walton's passing game had taken center stage until last Friday as the Raiders cruised to a 42-14 victory over Kennesaw Mountain. Bodiford broke out with a career game as the junior ran for 267 yards and had four touchdown runs of 9, 63, 3 and 22 yards.
For his efforts, Bodiford was voted by fans as the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week.
"The offensive line did a great job in opening some holes," Walton coach Daniel Brunner said, "but when he got through, he did some special stuff on the second level that was really something to see."
With his big game, Bodiford moved into second place in the county with 956 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He has also helped when needed catching passes out of the backfield, grabbing eight for 44 yards and another touchdown.
If Bodiford is able to continue his surge, and Walton's offense remains balanced, it could become a dangerous team as the season winds down and the state playoffs approach.
"He's worked tremendously hard all year," Brunner said. "The best thing is, when he comes to practice, you know what you are going to get every day -- hard work.
"If we continue to run effectively, and we can put together a game plan that shows balance, we can dictate the game. We can get into our best matchups and we have a chance to become a juggernaut on offense that can compete with anybody in the state."
Other nominees for the Week 9 Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week were running backs Jace Arnold from Marietta and North Cobb's Ben Hall, along with Harrison quarterback Braylan Ford.
Fans can vote for the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week beginning Saturdays at CobbFootballFriday.com. The poll closes at 5 p.m. on Monday
