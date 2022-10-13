Josiah Allen saw a lot of playing time as a freshman for the Wheeler football program.
As a sophomore, he has become a strength.
Over the last four games, Allen has run for 956 yards, including last week's 334-yard, three-touchdown performance against Cherokee in Region 5AAAAAAA play.
For his efforts in helping the Wildcats get off to a good start in region play, Allen was voted by fans as the Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week.
"He is a tremendous young man," Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. "He has great character, and he's a 4.0 student. His classwork success carries over to the field."
Wheeler started the season 0-2 and then simplified things. The Wildcats began handing the ball to Allen more and more, and it has paid off.
Allen ran for 178 yards against South Cobb, 280 against North Atlanta and 164 yards against Campbell before topping the 300-yard mark against Cherokee. Over the last four games, he is averaging 239 yards per game.
"He's making me a very happy coach," Love said, "and he's going to make someone else happy when he gets to the next level."
That recruiting process is just beginning, and Love said he was going to have a conversation with Allen about its rigors as the phone calls, emails and camp and game invitations start to roll in.
At 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Allen reminds Love of one of the best backs in the NFL.
"Saquon Barkley," Love said of the New York Giants running back. "He has the power, speed and can catch the ball out of the backfield. He has an ability to gain yards after contact, and he prides himself on that."
Allen, who leads Cobb County in rushing with 1,109 yards through six games, will face his biggest test yet this week as Wheeler travels to North Cobb for a matchup with first place in the region on the line. However, if Allen is able to have another big game, a 2,000-yard season may not be out of the question.
Other players nominated for Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week were Allatoona running back Jayden Ponder, North Cobb quarterback Nick Grimstead and Sprayberry quarterback Kemari Nix.
Fans can vote for Cobb Football Friday Player of the Week at CobbFootballFriday.com, beginning each Saturday. The poll closes each Monday at 5 p.m.
