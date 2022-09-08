Game: Marietta (1-2) at North Cobb (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 35, Marietta 9
All-time series: North Cobb leads 20-18
Prediction: North Cobb 31, Marietta 24
North Cobb and Marietta will both try to get back on the winning track as the two long-time Cobb County rivals get together at Emory Sewell Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
While North Cobb lost to Buford 21-14 last week, the Warriors were able to hold a powerhouse Wolves offense that averaged 47 points a game in their first two games to just 21. The defense is allowing only 19 points per game.
“We’ve had great improvement the last two weeks in our tackling from a defensive standpoint,” coach Shane Queen said. “And I also thought our special teams played better (against Buford). We’re still making some mistakes that kill you, putting ourselves behind the chains — false starts and stuff like that. We’ve got to clean up some things that we do that we’re some of the reasons why we dug ourselves in a hole. We can’t do that against the quality football teams we play week in and week out.”
Likewise, Marietta held a Roswell team that averaged 35 points a game in its first two contests to just 24 points in a 24-20 loss .
“We play good strong team defense — we play very fast on defense,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “Offensively, we’ve started to show signs of looking like the offense that we’re supposed to look like. Last week, we had some marked improvements in the passing game and running game. And we’ve been fairly solid on special teams the last couple of weeks. Obviously, as the season goes on, we’re going to get better. But we’re still looking for even more improvement.”
The North Cobb defense will try to contain Marietta’s big-play capability, especially from wide receiver Christian Mathis, who has 14 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
“We can’t give up the big play, obviously,” Queen said. “The Mathis kid, we just have to make sure we keep him in front of us and hopefully limit their big play. Hopefully, we can run the football and shorten the game and keep their offense off the field in doing so.”
Marietta’s defense will have its hands full as well as it tries to contain North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton. The Arkansas commit has run for 204 yards and a touchdown, while throwing for 192 yards and a score.
“It will be a tough, hard-fought contest — it always is when we play each other,” Morgan said. “(North Cobb has) a dynamic quarterback that can run the ball and throw the ball and the offense goes behind him. Certainly, we have to try our best to slow him down and contain him a little bit. We have to continue to play fast on offense and keep showing that improvement on offense. My kids are working hard and they’re confident, so hopefully, we’ll play with that same confidence level.”
