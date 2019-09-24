Vincent Dinkins dominated the line of scrimmage defensively as Kell cruised to a 45-0 win over East Paulding on Friday.
The senior lineman recorded eight tackles, including four for loss and two sacks as the Longhorns' defense completely shut down the Raiders' offense for their most lopsided victory so far this season.
For his efforts, Dinkins is the Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
“His motor was nonstop,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “He was pretty much unblockable at times.”
It wasn’t splashy plays or even the two sacks that impressed Sloan the most, but Dinkins’ physicality and consistency. Even when he wasn’t the player that ultimately made the tackle, he was constantly affecting East Paulding’s offensive snaps.
“Just the consistent physical dominance up front is the biggest reason we nominated him,” Sloan said. “He really controlled the line of scrimmage, and his motor was constant Friday night.”
Dinkins is approximately 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds according Sloan, who thinks that his size may have some at the next level overlooking a special talent.
“He’s extremely explosive,” Sloan said. “He’s a kid who, if he’s a couple inches taller, he probably has 25 Division I offers. He knows one speed, and that’s wide-open. He plays that way, he practices that way. He’s a terror to try and block in practice. He constantly moves the line of scrimmage in the other direction.”
Currently, Dinkins has offers from Kennesaw State, Kent State, UCF and Chattanooga.
Dinkins' game Friday brought his sack total for the season up to 3½, and he has registered 28 tackles through four games.
Other standouts from around the county included North Cobb Christian's Luciano Corpora-Ellis, who registered nine tackles and four for loss against Trion. Walton defensive lineman Jayden Smith registered nine tackles against North Gwinnett.
Lassiter's Justin Kurnik had eight tackles against Wheeler, along with a sack, an interception and two tackles for loss.
