Sprayberry pulled off a 20-17 upset over Dalton on Friday thanks to a stellar defensive effort that shut down the state's leading rusher, Jahmyr Gibbs.
Courtney Pender played a big part in holding the Catamounts to their lowest-scoring game of the season. The linebacker registered 12 tackles, a quarterback pressure and a pass breakup, while also helping keep Gibbs under 100 yards for the first time this season.
For his efforts, Pender is the Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
“He played a huge role,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “He was a big factor. He’s very fast. He’s instinctive and he’s fast.”
Pender did not play football last season after playing as a sophomore in 2017. His return has added a versatile weapon to the Yellow Jackets' defense.
“He decided to take some time off and think about it,” Vavra said. “He didn’t know if it was really for him, but he came back out in the spring and he’s done nothing but buy in. He’s really turned into a good player for us.”
Last Friday, Pender and his Sprayberry teammates faced off against Gibbs, a Georgia Tech commit who came into the game averaging 265 rushing yards per game and close to five touchdowns.
Sprayberry held Gibbs to 93 yards on 21 carries.
“We had a lot of guys running to the ball,” Vavra said. “(Pender) wasn’t in a position where he was forced to make a bunch of plays where he was the only one there. It was a lot of bodies there at the point of attack. He’s very consistent, good with his reads and reactions and he plays extremely fast.”
Pender, however, did make an important tackle on a screen play in the third quarter when the Yellow Jackets trailed 17-7. He was the only defender Sprayberry had on that side of the field and was able to stop the play and possibly saved a touchdown in the process.
“We didn’t have anybody else there, and he came and zapped it,” Vavra said. “If he didn’t, it probably would have been six points. That’s one play that sticks out.”
Other standouts from around the county include Lassiter’s Jack Ferguson, who had 17 total tackles in the Trojans’ game against Roswell. Walton linebacker Jeb Carriere had four tackles and one tackle for loss for the Raiders against Etowah, and Marietta's B.J. Ojulari had 10 tackles and a sack against McEachern.
