Marietta hosted another out-of-state powerhouse last Friday and held Edgewater to its lowest point total of the season.
The Blue Devils won 39-24 in a game in which the team from Orlando, Florida, was held in check by the Blue Devils' defense.
BJ Ojulari’s performance was a big reason why.
The Tennessee commit recorded 13 tackles, including four for loss and three sacks against Edgewater.
For his effort, Ojulari is the Cobb Football Friday Defensive Player of the Week.
“I was just blown away,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said of Ojulari's performance. “To have that many tackles and that many sacks against a team that’s second-ranked in Florida is a tremendous effort.”
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Ojulari entered the game tied for second in Cobb County with 4.5 sacks. Now, his 7.5 sacks are tied for the lead in the county with Pebblebrook's Quincy Miller.
Ojulari also has 47 total tackles from his defensive end position, not always the easiest spot to rack up statistics.
“We move him around a little bit,” Morgan said, “but, to be honest with you, most of his plays come at defensive end. If you run at him, he tackles you. If you run away from him, he chases it down. If you run inside, he falls back inside and makes the tackle. He’s everything you want a football player to be, and (he has) the highest character you could have.”
Ojulari also starts at right tackle on offense for Marietta. Two of Ojulari's three sacks came on fourth down, and after forcing the turnover on downs, he was part of the offensive unit that took the field and put up a field goal and touchdown off those two plays.
“The biggest thing to note is that he plays every snap on offense at right tackle,” Morgan said. “We had almost 400 yards of offense, and he didn’t even allow a sack against their best defensive end.”
Morgan estimates that Ojulari played about 145 plays during the course of the game -- 75 on defense and about 70 on offense. It’s not just the defensive numbers Ojulari puts up, but the fact that he does it while playing both ways, that makes Morgan certain that he’s the best player in the state.
“It’s pretty unbelievable,” Morgan said. “If there’s a better football player in the state, I don’t know who it is.”
Lassiter defensive back Jack Ferguson also had a big impact in the Trojans’ first win of the season. He had five tackles and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the 7-3 win over Kennesaw Mountain.
Ferguson's touchdown was Lassiter’s first of the season.
South Cobb defensive end Rayland Mencer recorded seven tackles and one tackle for loss in the Eagles' 22-19 win over Osborne.
